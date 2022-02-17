Frankfort wrestling: The ups and downs that lead to regionals

SHORT GAP - This weekend in Fairmont, Mineral County’s wrestlers will compete in the regional wrestling tournament. The event serves as the state wrestling tournament qualifier. For many, the wrestling season will end this weekend. For those who succeed at regionals, however, a trip to the state tournament in Huntington will be earned.

While the season is nearing an end, it’s journey that began several months ago. And in Frankfort’s case, with a young roster overall and a stretch of time in which the Falcons were dealt blows by illness and injury, there were ups and downs, mostly ups.

“I think for the young team that we’ve had this year it went very well. We ran into a rough patch in January with sickness and a few injuries, and really that was no surprise with COVID and just being a young team. Once we got through that patch and into February, things have gotten a lot better. We were healthy by the time we had Senior Night,” Frankfort coach Jason Armentrout stated.

According to Armentrout, “Then we got that last match in against Cameron and Magnolia, and the kids really started to look as if they were hitting peak performance. We wrestled Cameron who is the number one class A team in the state and we were close with them. We beat Magnolia and the kids wrestled great, considering we took a bus and traveled three hours over and three hours back.”

“So, I feel really good going into regionals. Wrestling is a sport that is both a short and long season. It’s such a mentally taxing sport, and physically taxing, it’s just so exhausting by the time you get to this point. I think it has went well, we’re healthy, we’re looking good, and that’s what is most important as you reach regionals, that you’re healthy and approaching peak performance, and I think we’re there,” Armentrout stated.

While there are a few experienced wrestlers on the squad, take for example seniors Kris Sherman and Iryll Jones who have won over 100 career matches and already participated in the state tournament, overall, the roster is young. For an overall young squad, they’ve been exciting to watch.

“They are very exciting, especially the ninth graders that came out this year. They have been a lot of fun to watch. At 106 you have Ryan Hughes who can go the whole six and maintain control of the match. He’s a tough kid. Same way with 113, Caden Vaughn, a very tough and intense kid. Once he was healthy, he really came on. Carson Adams, he ran into some injuries, but now he is healthy, working hard, and we’re expecting big things from him,” Armentrout detailed.

According to Armentrout, “They have been a lot of fun to watch, I’ve enjoyed watching all these kids. Nate Summers, Daniel Marley, just all of them have been so much fun to watch. They were very green coming into the year, and they’ve just come out on the other end more confident in their abilities. It’s been so much fun to watch them grow.”

Over the course of the season, there are a few key matches that stick out as big wins, and proof positive that the Frankfort wrestlers were trending upward as the season wore on.

“Probably one of the biggest ones was Mountain Ridge. They have always been a pretty big thorn in our side. I was actually on the first Frankfort wrestling team to beat Beall in wrestling. My senior year we beat Beall. They were a powerhouse and Mountain Ridge is the same way. Of course, this year was the first time Frankfort beat Mountain Ridge in a dual match. That was a big one,” Armentrout explained.

According to Armentrout, “Also Magnolia, that was a big one, just because it was the last regular season match and the kids all went out there with confidence and wrestled hard. It was one of those that you just know if they can maintain the intensity like that, they’re going to be fine at regionals.”

This year’s Viking Smash tournament in Petersburg served as the de facto PVC tournament. This year Frankfort didn’t have any individual All-PVC winners.

“Iryll Jones is 1-0 against the PVC champion at 120, but because they didn’t wrestle at the Viking Smash, and the other boy went 5-0 and Iryll went 4-0, the other boy got the PVC championship. Next year, however, there will be a true All-PVC group, as there will be a separate, bracketed PVC tournament,” Armentrout explained.”

One special match for the Falcons this year was Senior night where Frankfort’s three seniors were honored in a match against Hedgesville. Those seniors include Nick Ortt, Kris Sherman and Iryll Jones.

According to Armentrout, “Unfortunately, Nick has been battling shoulder injuries, so he is out and won’t be able to wrestle at regionals. But, he earned his letter, and he was a starter, and is recognized as such. We’ve been happy to have him. I enjoyed watching him learn, and he came a long way since the first time he entered the wrestling room. He scored some points for us at times we needed it most.”

“Iryll has had a tough schedule this year, wrestling against tough competition, but he’s wrestled hard. I know one of the toughest matches he’s had this year was against Ryan Morgan of Liberty-Harrison, the number one ranked wrestler in his class, and battled to a 5-2 loss. He kept it close, but it was one of those that if they wrestle again, it could very well go Iryll’s way. His record is 29-9, but that’s deceiving, he’s had a very tough out of state schedule, facing a lot of really good wrestlers,” Armentrout detailed.

According to Armentrout, “Kris Sherman is the same way. He is either 35-5 or 35-6, and he has only lost to one West Virginia wrestler all year. That was the boy from Berkeley Springs and it was close. If they wrestle again, it could be for the region championship, and it could go either way. Kris beat a defending state runner-up out of Clarke County, Virginia. That was a big one, they split throughout the year.”

So now, only regionals and the state tournament await. Armentrout was asked what a good and/or realistic result would be for Frankfort wrestling at the regional wrestling tournament.

“A good outcome would definitely be our three, top-four seeded wrestlers finishing in the top four and advancing to states. Kris has the second seed, Iryll has the third seed, and sophomore Alex Smith has the four seed. Definitely those guys getting in is the goal, and then maybe a few of our younger guys getting in,” Armentrout explained.

According to Armentrout, “Really, our whole team has a chance of winning some matches at regionals and finishing in the top six. Nathan Armentrout, Daniel Marley, Nate Summers, they all have a chance to win some matches in their bracket.”

With experienced seniors leading the way, and a crop of young wrestlers improving every day, it’s been a solid season for the Falcons and there is promise for the future.