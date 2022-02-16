Top Seeds: Lady Falcons take flight on Senior Night

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Lady Falcons have been awarded the top seed in both the region and section for the coming playoffs. They were unaware of that, however, as they earned a 41-18 victory over sectional opponent Moorefield on Senior Night Monday.

Who else but Halley Smith would lead the way for Frankfort with 23 points followed by Arin Lease and Lynsey Zimmerman with four points apiece, Emil Smith and Madi Ruble with three points each, and Mackenzie Long and Grace Scott with two points apiece.

In the loss, Moorefield garnered six points from Kaeleigh Hunt, four points each from Sterling Kump and McKenna Crites, and two points apiece from Amber Williams and Korbin Keplinger.

“Moorefield is a scrappy team, they can make a good team struggle. Not that it was a close game, but we scored 41 points, and we struggled to score 41 points. The good think was our defense was really strong, as we held them to under 20 points,” Frankfort coach Steve Willison stated.

Willison then turned to honoring the program’s seniors on Senior Night:

“Emily Smith, after us losing our former area player of the year, was asked, after playing a little bit last year, to come in and be a starter. She has done a good job overall of playing that role and being a team player. She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, typically does her job silently.”

“Veronica Vanmeter, she doesn’t get to see as much playing time, but she never lets up in practice, she always gives 100 percent, I can say that about her. It was nice to see her get a lot of minutes tonight, and she did a great job.”

“Mackenzie Long has been starting off and on all season, and what she does well, she rebounds pretty good. She scored two points tonight, and she’s not a scorer, she’ll tell you that in a second, but it was nice to see her get a bucket. She’s quiet, she works hard, and never lets up.”

“Halley Smith, I personally feel that she’s the player of the year in our area. I would also say for sure she is the best defensive player in the area. She’s one heck of a ball player, there’s no other way to put it. She is a real competitive person.”

“Marie Perdew, obviously she was lost early on to injury, but she was one of the best players in the state.With what would have been our three guards, we could have matched up with anybody. It was a major loss, it’s a shame for her and her family, but she’s competitive enough she’ll have success.”

“Jasmyne Weaver, who is a team manager, is the most talkative person I’ve ever met. First time I met her, she was in my face talking to me. She just has such an outgoing, friendly personality. She’s a great person to have on bus trips, making people laugh and doing what she can to help.”

“Mercedes Shook, who is a team manager, is an unbelievably nice girl. She does everything, she does the book, she’ll carry all these bags off the bus. She is just one of those girls that just wants to be a part of it, and we’re so glad to have her.”

“Kelsey Smith, who is a team statistician, she is a great girl. She has a quiet personality but does absolutely anything we ask of her. Typically though, we don’t have to ask, she picks up and does whatever needs done.”