Spirited Night: Frankfort coach honors seniors, honorary starter

SHORT GAP - The scoreboard may have shown a 46-31 victory for the visiting Northern Huskies, but nothing could dampen the spirit at Frankfort on Senior Night. As a special gesture, Frankfort got a jersey for and subsequently awarded team manager Alex Lord as an honorary starter for the evening. The enthusiasm on display brought the house down.

In the victory, Northern was led by Kellen Hinebaugh with 10 points, Jeff Eyler and Tyler Yoder with eight points each, and Derek Bittinger and Easton Rhoten with six point each. Additionally, Ethyn Peck and Ethan Sebold tallied three points apiece, and Austin Hinebaugh one point.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Cam Layton with a game-high 12 points, followed by Bryson Lane with eight points, Cam Lynch with six points, David Holsinger with three points, and David Jackson with two points.

Frankfort coach Scott Slider honored the program’s seniors on Senior Night:

“Peyton Slider, well, obviously there’s a special place in my heart for that one. It’s hard for him because he is hurt right now, and he wants to be out on the court so badly. He would help us so much, but he’s always had a good attitude, he’s always given us 100 percent all the time. His game has improved a lot in the last couple of years, he’s gained confidence, and he’s got a good head on his shoulders, and a good outlook on life.:

“Bryson Lane has always played so aggressive, at time playing loose, not tamed you might say. But, there’s times he takes that and makes a lot of good out of it. He’ll get the ball on the post, do a couple quick moves, and step up and take advantage of the speed and quickness that he has. He has a great first step. He helps push the ball up the floor for us, getting into quick transition baskets. He’s also hit some clutch shots for us at different times during the season.”

“David Jackson is a battler. He’s a 5’10”post player, probably 160 pounds, and he just tries to be as physical as he can be with everything that he has. He could be more offensively minded that he is, but we started to see that about halfway through the season. You can always count on him being aggressive defensively, he’s always in the right spot, and he’s always trying to force the offensive player to use every weapon they have to try and get around him.”

“Chase McCoy handles our videography and technical things. I knew he was a good tech guy coming out of middle school, especially when I saw the things he was involved in at the eight grade recognition program. I thought, he is the guy I need to get, and he jumped on board as a freshman. He understands our Huddle set-up, and I feel like he is the best camera man. He does better than any other film I’ve seen. He’s awesome, he just does a great job. As a senior, I even asked him to find his replacement, and he did that.”

“Alex Lord, our team manager, first and foremost, he’s the best dressed manager of any team in the area. He’s always there for us in taking care of our managerial duties. He’s confident, he is a crowd favorite, he is a team favorite, they all love him. He takes a lot of pride in it and give such a great effort. The other thing, you see him o the bench, he’s watching the game, he’s into it from start to finish. He’s a true Falcon fan and such a positive young man, he loves life to the fullest.”