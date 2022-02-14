Frankfort beats Keyser in JV and freshmen action

SHORT GAP - With Frankfort’s 47-44 varsity victory in the third game of the night, the Falcons completed the clean sweep on the night over Keyser. Preceding the varsity action, Frankfort won the JV contest 53-47. Prior to that, the Falcons were victorious in the freshmen contest 39-30.

In that freshmen game, the Frankfort frosh opened the game with a slim, 9-7 advantage over Keyser in the game’s first quarter. An 11-2 Frankfort advantage in the second quarter gave the Falcons a 20-9 lead at intermission.

Frankfort continued that trend in the third quarter, outscoring Keyser 13-7 to take a 33-16 lead into the game’s fourth quarter. In that final frame, Keyser came alive, scoring 14 points and holding Frankfort to just six points. Frankfort, however, would hold on for the 39-30 victory.

Leading the Frankfort frosh in scoring was Jacob Nething with 13 points, followed closely by Jake Layton with 12 points. In addition, Uriah Cutter tallied seven points, Darius Gray four points, and Breyer Michaels three points.

In the loss, the Keyser frosh were led in scoring by Kameron Samples and Ian Spiker with six points apiece, followed by Landon Merritt with five points, and Evan Ack and Matthew Denne with four points each. Additionally, Layton Valentine added three points, and Ashton Youngblood two points.

In the junior varsity game, Keyser opened with a 15-10 advantage over the junior Falcons in the first quarter. In the second frame, Frankfort edged Keyser in scoring nine to seven, but the junior Tornado maintained a 22-19 lead at the half.

After intermission, Frankfort exploded for 17 third quarter points, held Keyser to nine points, and gained a 36-31lead entering the game’s fourth quarter. In the decider, Frankfort against scored 17 points. Keyser countered with 16 points in a flurry of offense for both squads. In the end, the junior Falcons would earn the 53-47 victory.

In the victory, Frankfort was led by Lane Lease with 14 points, followed closely by Jake Layton with 13 points. In addition, David Holsinger added eight points, Landen Kinser six points, and Jacob Nething, Adyn Weaver, and Hayden Nester four points apiece.

In the loss, Keyser was led by Anthony Mele and Patrick Liller with 16 and 14 points respectively. In addition, Drew Matlick and Josh Shoemaker added seven points each, Edan Parks two points, and Nate Aronhault one point.