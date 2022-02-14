Down to the Wire: Frankfort tops Keyser to even season series

With his team up 45-44, Frankfort sophomore Cam Layton, as if ice water was running through his vein, delivered two free throws to extend the Frankfort lead to 47-44 with 10 seconds remaining in the game.

As forecasted by seemingly everyone in attendance, including both head coaches and players from both sides, this Frankfort/Keyser boys’ basketball matchup was going to go down to the wire.

That being said, with 10 seconds remaining, Keyser inbounded the ball and went to work at tying the game. Noah Broadwater took the inbounds pass, zigged and zagged his way up the court under heavy pressure from Frankfort’s Bryson Lane, and got off a three-point shot with six seconds remaining.

Broadwater’s shot was no good, but Keyser’s Mike Schell rebounded the ball, then passed it back to Broadwater. Broadwater, under pressure swung the ball to the left to Jacob Weinrich. Weinrich managed to get the ball into the air from beyond the three-point line with one second remaining. Weinrich’s shot hit the back of the rim, bounced high into the air and away from the basket.

That’s when pandemonium ensued for all those in attendance donning the Columbia Blue, Navy Blue, and Silver of Frankfort. Final score? 47-44 in favor of the Falcons, avenging a 60-69 loss to Keyser at Keyser.

The game started with Keyser holding a slim, two-point, 11-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. A 13-10 Frankfort advantage in the second quarter gave the Falcons a one-point, 22-21 advantage at the half.

The third quarter was huge for Frankfort as the Falcons built an eight-point, 36-28 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. In that final quarter, it would come down to the waning seconds, but Frankfort held on for the victory.

As the two now do not compete in the same classification in basketball, there will be no playoff rubber match. Each team concludes this season’s series with a win at home.

The victory elevates Frankfort’s season record to 3-13. The loss dops Keyser to 6-12.

“It feels excellent. I felt like we could beat them. I felt like coming into the game we had improved defensively where we needed to do better against them and other teams and that was getting back in transition defense better. We’ve worked on that, and we’ve gotten better at that in the last two weeks.” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

One major difference between game one at Keyser, and game two at Frankfort, was the Falcons’ ability to contain Keyser playmaker Noah Broadwater. At Keyser, Broadwater lit up the Falcons for more than 30 points. In game two at Frankfort, the Falcons limited him to just 10 points.

“The transition defense getting back stopped him, because he got a lot of runouts and a lotof baskets at Keyser. Bryson (Lane) played pretty solid defense on him pretty much all night long when he was on him. And, whenever he was out those times, whoever else was guarding him stepped up and did what they needed to do. So, we were able to negate him as much as possible,” Slider explained.

Defense in general, not just against Noah Broadwater, was a major key to victory for the Falcons. One area in which the Falcons were very active was in blocked shots.

According to Slider, “We’re getting better defensively. We’ve been better boxing out, we’ve been better getting rebounds, some deflections, stuff like that. Our offense still, we need to learn to play with a lead, because obviously we had a lead out here tonight, but defense has made all the difference for us.”

Frankfort’s Luke Robinette played particularly strong and aggressive underneath. The Falcons’ Tyson Spencer impressed the crowd with blocked shot after blocked shot.

“Luke is really starting to understand what he needs to do. We need him to take advantage of the size and physicality he has, even against bigger teams. Tyson times it well, and he is able to get up and block with just one hand, typically blocking it up top and not coming down on somebody,” Slider explained.

In the victory, Frankfort was led by Cam Layton and Tyson Spencer with 11 points each, followed by Cam Lynch with 10 points, and Bryson Lane with eight points. Additionally, John Anderson tallied three points, and Luke Robinette and David Jackson two points each.

In the loss, Keyser was led by Noah Broadwater with 10 points, followed by Jacob Weinrich and Seth Earnest with eight points apiece, and Mike Schell with seven points. Additionally, Alec Stanislawczyk and Patrick Liller tallied three points each, Hunter Van Pelt and Lonnie Pridemore two points apiece, and Braydon Keller one point.

“Cam Layton and Cam Lynch are two really solid players for us right now. They’re sophomores, they have some inexperience, but yet, Cam Layton has probably played more basketball than all the kids we have, because he’s played a lot of AAU ball. Cam Lynch, plays other sports as well, he’s active, he understands the competition, it pushes him and he gets a drive. Those two guys are great,” Slider detailed.

According to Slider, “I had a discussion with Cam Layton, because we’ve been continuing to bring him off the bench. And he’s a kid that probably should be starting for us, but he’s been coming off the bench on fire. The time’s that we’ve started him, he hasn’t given us as much, and so we feel like it’s the anticipation of getting on the court and once he gets on there, he’s just letting it go.”

It was the instant classic we knew it would be. The trend between the two programs has been close, close contests going back a few years.

“The last four or five games it’s went down to the wire, and I thought Frankfort wanted it a little more than us tonight. They showed that they did. I told the kids, one last second shot didn’t cost us the game, it was more about things like making free throws and getting outworked on offensive rebounds. Again, they just dug deeper than we did, and we lost the ball game,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated.

It was a very physical game.

“Keyser/Frankfort games usually aren’t that physical, but they let us play a little more than usual. I don’t know to whose advantage that was. Obviously, it must have been Frankfort’s because they came out with the win,” Haines detailed.

Keyser fell into an eight-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tornado showed great effort in taking the Falcons to the brink in the game’s final seconds.

According to Haines. “We wanted it at that time. We take plays off, and you can’t do that in high school basketball, especially coming into sectional play. If you take a play off, then you’re just going to dig yourself a hole. But, when you give 110 percent, good things happen, and when you don’t, bad things happen.”

“I’m giving them tomorrow off at this point because I think we’re mentally weak. I want them to feel how bad this loss was when Frankfort’s cheering in the background. Hopefully they get it, and they come ready to work Monday,” Haines detailed.

The two now go their separate ways for the season, having given both fan bases a win and something to cheer about.

Frankfort will host Northern on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and Hampshire on Friday, Feb. 18. Keyser hosts Trinity Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 15, travel to Tucker County on Wednesday, Feb. 16, then host Allegany on Friday, Feb. 18.