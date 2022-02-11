Lady Tornado streak ends at nine games with this rivalry loss

CUMBERLAND - They say all good things must come to end. Such is the case with the Keyser Lady Tornado and their nine-game win streak.

The streak ended Thursday night as the Allegany Lady Campers topped Keyser 51-39 atop Haystack Mountain in Cumberland.

The streak may have ended, but Keyser moves forward still in the driver’s seat in terms of sectional and possibly regional playoff play. Still, there is disappointment in the loss.

“There was no fight tonight from my team, and I can’t be more disappointed. It’s not the score, I could care less about the score right now. We’ve got to play better than that,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.

While Keyser took a slight lead on a few occasions, the reality is that Allegany maintained a lead throughout the majority of the contest, particularly at the end of all four quarters.

“I thought we played with very little effort. We had a nine-game winning streak, and we’re taking everybody’s best shot right now. We have a little bullseye on our back, which is always a good thing, you always want that, it means that you’re doing well,” Blowe detailed.

According to Blowe, “We did not match their effort on loose balls, rebounding, from start to finish. The outhustled us, outworked us, and that for me is the most disappointing thing. Some games you’re going to lose because you don’t shoot well, or you don’t play well, but when a Keyser girls’ basketball team doesn’t bring the energy and effort, I’m extremely disappointed.”

Blowe was asked how much of the loss could be attributed to an effective game from Allegany, and how much revolved around performance or lack thereof.

“It was nothing they did, it was lost from an execution standpoint for us. We knew what they were going to do, watching a ton of film on them, we knew exactly what they were going to do. We knew number 14 was going to try and take over the game. We knew they were going to isolate number 22 in the post, we knew they were going to run a two-three,” Blowe explained.

According to Blowe, “We knew where we could get the ball to and we didn’t do it. For us, it was from an execution standpoint. Credit to them, they played really hard. They played really hard and they wanted this game more than we did tonight. I felt like our girls got really comfortable with winning nine in a row.”

In a low-scoring first quarter, the two teams combined for just 13 points, with Allegany gaining the early, 9-4 lead. The combined scoring output in the second quarter was 24 points, almost double that of the first frame. Each scored 12 points, allowing Allegany to maintain a five-point lead, 21-16, as the two teams entered the locker rooms at halftime.

After intermission, Keyser made a run. While it was a slight advantage, the Lady Tornado did in fact edge Allegany in scoring in the third quarter, 16-15. As a result, the Allegany lead dropped slightly to four points, 36-32, entering the fourth quarter. The final quarter belonged to Allegany as the Lady Campers more than doubled up Keyser 15-7 in earning the 51-39 victory.

In earning the win, Allegany only had four scorers in the contest out of a slim seven listed in the scorebook. Those four scorers did enough damage to win the game. Avery Miller led the way with a game-high 20 points, and she did so by scoring 10 points in each half.

Also scoring in double figures for the Campers was Liliana Zembower with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half, and Rachel Bush with 11 points, eight of which came in the second half. Shyla Taylor rounded out the scoring for the Royal Blue and White with six points.

In the loss, Keyser competed with nearly double the amount of players as Allegany, with 13 listed in the scorebook. Of those 13 players, 8 tallied points in the contest. Alexa Shoemaker led the way for Keyser as the only Lady Tornado scoring in double figures with 10 points, eight of which came in the first half.

Next in scoring for Keyser was Maddy Broadwater with eight points, all eight of which came in the third frame. In addition, Sydney Taylor added six points, Rebekah Biser four points, Aly Smith three points, and Maddie Harvey and Averi Everline two points each.

Allegany coach Jim O’Neal expressed his pleasure in the performance of his team.

“I was really impressed with how hard our kids played on defense, and how composed they were on offense and able to play together as a group. It was an impressive team effort, and fun to watch,” O’Neal explained.

According to O’Neal, “We had a lot of respect for Keyser, Josh does a great job with his kids. They’re quick, they’re athletic, we knew we were going to have our hands full. Our kids did a nice job studying, and preparing, and executing on both ends of the floor tonight. It was nice to watch.”

O’Neal was quick to credit his players for their work ethic, and for showing continuous signs of improvement as the season progressed.

“Our kids, I’m hard on them at practice, we work hard, we demand a lot of them. They’re willing to listen, they’re willing to learn. We’re getting better each game, which is nice to see this time of year. It was nice to see what they’re doing in practice, and what they’re doing in study, then taking that out onto the floor, on both ends,” O’Neal explained.

Keyser was victorious in the junior varsity contest, topping Allegany 35-20.

The junior Tornado were led by Autumn Kerchner with 13 points, followed by Abby Del Signore with eight point, Amaya Bartlett with six points, Kylie Keplinger with four points, and Brooke Kesner and Makayla Gillaspie with two points each. Allegany was led by Yazayn Arbogast with 13 points, Alyson White with four points, and Mylee Duckworth with three points.

In varsity action, Keyser (13-5), will next travel to Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The loss to Allegany is just a bump in the road for Keyser, who has ambitions involving success in the sectional and regional playoffs, with the ultimate goal being a trip to Charleston to the state tournament.

“We’ll be battle tested, credit to Allegany again, they played well. But, we have bigger goals in mind than this game. But, it’s frustrating to come out and give a showing like that tonight,” Blowe stated.