Lady Falcons win second straight. Here's how they beat the Rams

SHORT GAP - After defeating top-ranked Petersburg 44-37 Tuesday night, the Frankfort Lady Falcons had to guard against having a letdown as they hosted the Southern Rams on Thursday night. Mission accomplished, as there was no letdown with Frankfort defeating Southern 40-25.

As she has done in seemingly every game, senior sensation Halley Smith led the way for Frankfort with a 15-point performance. Just behind Smith was Arin Lease with 12 points. In addition, Emily Smith scored five points, Lynsey Zimmerman four points, and Madi Ruble and Grace Scott two points apiece.

In the loss, Southern was led by Carly Wilt with eight points, followed by Maggie Article with six points, and Kelcie Dixon with five points. Additionally, Kloey Richard tallied three points, Ashlyn Leader two points, and Maggie Nickel one point.

Frankfort jumped out to a 10-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. A 12-9 Frankfort advantage in scoring in the second quarter gave the Lady Falcons a 22-15 lead at the half.

Frankfort took total control in the third quarter, outscoring Southern 12-3 in the third quarter to earn a 16-point, 34-18 advantage heading into the game’s fourth quarter. Southern edged Frankfort narrowly, 7-6, in the final quarter, but it was too little, too late. When the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Falcons had earned a 40-25 victory.

With the win, Frankfort elevates their record to 12-5 on the season, in advance of a Monday, Feb. 14 matchup at home against sectional opponent Moorefield.