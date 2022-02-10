Frankfort falls to Southern, Pendleton

SHORT GAP - Prior to mixing it up with Keyser in Short Gap this Friday, the Frankfort Falcons first did battle at Southern on Monday, and at home against Pendleton on Wednesday, two quality programs. Unfortunately for the Falcons, Frankfort fell to both, losing to Southern 73-48 and Pendleton 65-56.

The two games, however, could not have been any different. Admittedly, Southern was in full control the entire game. Against Pendleton, however, Frankfort played neck and neck with the Wildcats, leading the game in fact through most of the first three quarters until Pendleton pulled away late.

On the road in Oakland, Frankfort found themselves facing a 23-10 deficit at the end of the first quarter, and a 44-22 deficit at intermission. After being literally doubled up by Southern in the first half, Frankfort was at a 21-11 disadvantage in the third frame, leading to a 65-33 Southern advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Falcons outscored Southern 15-8 in the final stanza but Southern was well in control at that point, winning 73-48.

Southern was led in scoring by Isaac Upole with 20 points. Upole was followed in double figures by Ethan Glotfelty with 18 points, and Gabe Hebb with 11 points. Next came Jared Haskiell with nine points, Will Moon with six points, Levi Campbell with four points, Bryson McClung and Tanner Haskiell with two points each, and Landon Grady with one point.

In the loss, Frankfort was led in double figures by Cam Layton with 19 points and Cam Lynch with 11 points. In addition, Landen Kinser added six points, Luke Robinette with five points, Bryson Lane, John Anderson, and Peyton Slider with two points apiece, and Tyson Spencer with one point.

If the loss to Southern was a disappointment, the only thing disappointing about the loss to Pendleton was the final tally. Outside of the waning minutes when Pendleton pulled away for the win, Frankfort was outstanding, for all of the first half and much of the third quarter.

“We challenged our kids to play hard defense, and you’ve seen us play hard defense a couple nights. I wrote on the board that we needed to play hard like Halley Smith does. These guys know, because they all go to school with her, and no how hard that young lady works. I watched her play last night, and just her intensity level, she is giving every ounce of energy she has,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

According to Slider, “I challenged the boys to give that type of energy tonight, and I feel we got that. I feel like we got that energy, so, I can’t be anymore proud than that, they did what we asked them to do.”

Frankfort opened up the game with a solid, 12-5 advantage in the opening quarter. The two teams combined for 38 points in the second quarter, with Pendleton tallying 22 points, and Frankfort 16 points. The end result was a one-point, 28-27 Frankfort advantage at intermission.

The third quarter was a battle, but Pendleton edged Frankfort 16-14 to take a one-point, 43-42 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The game remained tight until the final two minutes when Pendleton pulled away for the 65-56 victory.

“My head hurts a little bit right now, and obviously there’s a little bit of heartache at the end too, especially when you don’t pull out a win in a game you thought you played so well in. They’re one of the strongest teams that we have played all season, and I’m impressed that we played to that level,” Slider explained.

According to Slider, “They’re just a complete team. They’ve got good shooters, they’ve got good bigs, and they play good, solid basketball, and they are well-coached. The kids are good, respectable kids, you don’t feel like you’ve got dirty kids out there making dirty plays. I respect that about Pendleton County, just a great group of kids.”

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Cam Lynch and Cam Layton, each with 14 points apiece. Also scoring in double figures for Frankfort, Bryson Lane and Tyson Spencer added 10 points each. In addition, Luke Robinette added five points, and John Anderson three points.

Pendleton was led in victory by four players scoring in double figures. Cole Day led the way with 17 points for the Wildcats, followed by Clayton Kisamore with 15 points, Jacob Beachler with 14 points, and Tanner Town with 13 points. In addition, Braden McClanohan added three points, and Dusty Smith two points.

Pendleton was also victorious in the junior varsity contest, topping Frankfort 49-38. Josiah Kimble led the way for the junior Wildcats with 27 points. Frankfort was led in double figures by Lane Lease with 14 points, and David Holsinger with 10 points.

Frankfort (2-13) will next host Keyser in triple-header action on Friday, Jan. 11.

Despite their record, there’s a real sense that the Falcons are improving.

“After tonight, definitely, we feel like we’re starting to turn the corner on the things we need. There are still some things that we can definitely improve on offensively that would have definitely helped us tonight down the stretch. Some time and score situational stuff that we need to be smarter in and execute a little better,” Slider detailed.

According to Slider, “Overall, we’re heading in the right direction at the right time.”