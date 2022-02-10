Despite hot start, Keyser falls to Moorefield 55-47

MOOREFIELD - Sandwiched in between a close loss to North Marion and Friday’s scheduled matchup at rival Frankfort, Keyser traveled to Hardy County on Monday to take on Moorefield. Despite a hot start from the Black and Gold, Moorefield would eventually gain the upper hand and ultimately earn the 55-47 victory.

That hot start referenced above was real hot as Keyser actually started the game by jumping out to a 12-0 lead. Moorefield would eventually get on the board, scoring the last five points of the opening stanza to lead to a 12-5 Keyser advantage. The second quarter belonged to Moorefield, but barely, as the Yellow Jackets gained a 13-11 edge in scoring to bring the halftime score to 23-18 in favor of Keyser.

The homestanding Yellow Jackets used a 19-16 third quarter advantage to inch closer, but entering the fourth quarter, Keyser still clung to a two-point, 39-37 lead. In the fourth quarter, however, the Yellow Jackets exploded for 18 points and held the Tornado to eight points to seal the deal in the 55-47 victory.

In the loss, Keyser was led in double figures by Noah Broadwater with 15 points, and Sammy Bradfield with 10 points. Additionally, Jacob Weinrich added six points, and Hunter Van Pelt, Alec Stanislawczyk, Braydon Keller and Seth Healy tallied four points apiece.

Moorefield was led in victory by Coleman Mongold with a game-high 19 points, followed in double figures by Ryan McGregor with 13 points, and Dean Keplinger with 11 points. In addition, Karson Reed tallied six points, and Ronny Greist and Alan Inskeep with three points each.

Keyser (6-11) now travels to Short Gap to take on Frankfort in triple-header action on Friday, Feb. 11.