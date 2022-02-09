Lady Tornado now in the sectional driver’s seat

KEYSER - There’s no better way to gain an edge on your sectional opponent’s than earning the top seed in the sectional playoff round. While the seeding hasn’t officially been awarded, Keyser’s 45-32 victory over Hampshire and 50-22 victory over Berkeley Springs on back-to-back nights all but assures Keyser the top spot with a now 4-0 sectional record.

The victories mark Keyser’s eighth and now ninth victories in a row, and elevates their season record to 13-4 overall to in advance of a scheduled trip to Allegany on Thursday.

Against Hampshire, the Lady Tornado led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime. Keyser led 33-22 at the conclusion of the third quarter and ultimately scored the 45-32 win.

“It’s a big win, especially for the sectional seeding. That puts us 2-0 against them. It would be nice to lock up the number one seed, which would be great over here, having homecourt advantage for the playoffs,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.

According to Blowe, “Tonight, defensively, we were there again. You give up 32 points, you expect to win every night you give up only 32 points. I didn’t think we rebounded as well this game as we had previous games, but credit to them, they did a great job going after loose balls and rebounding.”

“But, we battled, we fought. I thought our pressure bothered them a good bit, and we made some timely buckets when we needed them,” Blowe explained.

Maddy Broadwater and Rebekah Biser led the way for Keyser in the win with 10 points apiece, followed closely by Summer Reid with nine points. In addition, Alexa Shoemaker added six points, Aly Smith four points, and Maddie Harvey, Averi Everline, and Sydney Taylor two points each for the Black and Gold.

Balance was the name of the game.

“We just talked in the locker room and I said, if I was the opposing coach, who do you guard, who do you put your best defender on? It would be like trying to put a puzzle together, and I like that, don’t get me wrong. I like the girls we’ve had in the past that score 15 to 17 points a night, but this is nice also,” Blowe detailed.

In the loss, Hampshire was led by Liz Pryor with a game-high 14 points, followed by Carisma Shanholtz with nine points, Hannah Ault with six points, Keirstin King with two points, and Kora McBride with one points.

Against Berkeley Springs, Keyser started hot and used smothering defensive play to take the Tribe out of the game early. Keyser tripled up Berkeley Springs 18-6 in the first quarter and edged the Tribe 10-7 in the second to gain a decisive, 21-point, 28-7 lead at intermission.

At the end of three quarters of play, the Keyser lead was 30-points, 44-14. The final tally would show a 28-point spread, and a 50-22 victory for the Black and Gold.

“Early, we made a lot of shots. They were trying to pack in the zone, and we shot 12 for 24 in the first half. It was nice to see Averi Everline make shots, Summer Reid made a shot. Maddy Broadwater had 16, which was big, she was a perfect 10 for 10 from the line and played really well,”

According to Blowe, “I just thought we really executed our game plan well, which was to really speed them up and turn them over early. We did a nice job with that.”

Maddy Broadwater led the charge for Keyser with 16 points, including a perfect 10 for 10 from the charity stripe. Also scoring in double figures for Keyser was Averi Everline with 11 points. In addition, Rebekah Biser tallied eight points, Autumn Kerchner six points, Janiah Layton four points, Summer Reid three points, and Maddie Harvey two points.

In the loss, Berkeley Springs was led by Alaira Harrington with seven points, Emma Widmyer with six points, and Maddie Fauver with three points. In addition, Grace Risinger, Harly Didawick, and Sara Veara each earned two points each.

“This puts us at 4-0 in the section, perfect in the regular season, and waiting on the winner of Hampshire and Berkeley Springs for a home game, to host a regional,” Blowe stated.

“Next up is Allegany Thursday. They have some really good players, and coach always does a nice job with a game plan. I just hope we can make some shots, and do some of the things we need to do to continue this winning streak,” Blowe stated.