Shot in the Arm: Lady Falcons take down top-ranked Petersburg

SHORT GAP - After starting the season 7-0, then going 3-5 over their next eight games, the Frankfort Lady Falcons were in need of a shot in the arm, a real confidence booster. On Tuesday, while playing sectional rival and area No. 1 Petersburg, they got it. Playing tenacious defense and delivering buckets when they were needed most, Frankfort topped the Lady Vikings 44-37.

It was an impressive performance for Frankfort. Making the effort doubly impressive is it came with second-leading scorer Larae Grove out with an injury.

“Whenever you’ve got your second leading scorer out, and you pull off a win like that, it’s got to make you happy. I thought our guard that we replaced her with, Lynsey (Zimmerman), did a great job. She struggled here and there, but in general, she did a great job replacing her,” a very happy Frankfort coach Steve Willison said after the contest.

According to Willison, “It was a situation where it surprised me, but I knew she could play that well. It was not the greatest game in the world, but she handled her own against pressure.”

It was a big win, plain and simple. Petersburg bested Frankfort 57-51 in Petersburg back on January 11, and the Lady Vikings, through their play, have maintained the number one spot in the area poll with quality play all season. There’s also the fact that dating back to last season, Petersburg had taken three-straight from the Falcons.

“As far as big wins goes, for us, this has to be our biggest win this season, there’s no doubt about it,” Willison stated.

And it came at a time when Frankfort really needed a big win.

According to Willison, “We lost to Keyser, and you know, we absolutely lost that game, they beat us by about 15 points. But the Hampshire loss, we were really disappointed. We played so well at Hampshire, led the whole game, and then they hit a last second shot to beat us. It was so heartbreaking. I couldn’t be mad at them as well as they played, because they played really a great game.”

“And I felt really confident after that game. I thought, we’re playing really good defense, our offense is clicking, we just lost it. I think it showed tonight that we can pick it up when we need to.”

To date, Frankfort has dealt with some misfortune, none bigger than losing reigning area player of the year Marie Perdew for the season. Through that loss, others elevated their game in response. Playing without the services of Larae Grove against Petersburg, yet again, others elevated their game. The Lady Falcons have continuously shown growth in adversity.

“It makes me more confident in them. Before, we had a situation where we felt like maybe we couldn’t take Larae out, we have to leave her in. Well now, we can beat the best team in the area without her. So, we know now, we can bring some subs in, and we’ll be okay,” Willison detailed.

While others certainly stepped up, no Falcons’ play this year has been bigger than that of senior guard Halley Smith, Frankfort’s leading scorer. Smith was outstanding again against Petersburg, scoring a game-high 25 points, with 12 of those points coming in the fourth quarter.

Smith hit seven field goals, and most impressively, was a perfect 11 for 11 from the free throw line, with eight of those free throws coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

“I was happy for her with that. At Hampshire, she missed some free throws and we lost the game. It was nice to see her just knock them down. I felt like really didn’t let down, she had speed at the end, was getting steals and going for layups,” Willison detailed.

After Halley Smith, Emily Smith was next in scoring for Frankfort with eight points, followed by Lynsey Zimmerman and Grace Scott with four points each, Arin Lease with two points, and Mackenzie Long with one point.

In the loss, Petersburg was led by Kennedy Kaposy with 17 points, followed by Mickala Taylor with nine points, Braylee Corbin with four points, Mackenzie Kitzmiller with three points, and Sadie Dayton and Brooklyn Rohrbaugh with two points apiece.

Defense was the name of the game for Frankfort. The Falcons held Petersburg to just four points in both the first and second quarters of the contest. As such, the Falcons led 8-4 at the conclusion of the first quarter, and 21-8 at the end of the second quarter for a 13-point lead at the half.

“They surprised me, to be honest with you. But, that defense we put in tonight, I don’t think we can play against all teams. But, we really felt tonight, that Petersburg is a streaky team. We felt like if they were going to beat us, they were going to have to beat us from outside, and that’s what we tried to do,” Willison explained.

According to Willison, “We were going to make them pass to the outside. We weren’t going to let them drive to the bucket, we were just going to make sure that we stopped the pass inside. So, it was specifically for them, but they played it really well. We didn’t come out of it, we stayed in it the whole time.”

Petersburg did play a much stronger and effective second half. The Lady Vikings outpointed Frankfort 15-10 in the third frame to make it an eight-point, 31-23 Frankfort lead heading into the fourth. Petersburg clawed totally back into contention, but in the end, the strong fourth quarter performance from Halley Smith preserved the 44-37 win for Frankfort.

“I thought that Frankfort played extremely hard, and they came ready to play tonight. It took us awhile to adjust to the level of effort they played with. They just made more plays and did what they needed to do,” Petersburg coach Jon Webster stated.

“I think we were just a little bit surprised with some of the intensity that Frankfort brought that we weren’t expecting. Then, we missed a few layups that seemed to shake our confidence a little bit. Then we stopped trying to attack, and it took us awhile to get back into that aggressive mindset,” Webster explained.

According to Webster, “There were several times where it looked like we were starting to gain some ground, and they did a nice job of getting the ball to Halley and she found a way to attack the rim and find something for herself, or make something for her teammates. That was the big difference tonight.”

Frankfort was also victorious in the junior varsity game, topping the Junior Vikings 50-39. Lara Bittinger and Avery Noel were the top scorers for Frankfort with 17 and 10 points respectively. Addie Kitzmiller led Petersburg with 10 points.

At the varsity level, Frankfort (11-5) next hosts Southern on Thursday, Feb. 10.