Positive mojo follows Keyser’s loss to North Marion

KEYSER - On occasion, it’s actually possible to be all smiles and upbeat following a loss. Such was the case for Keyser coach Johnny Haines on Saturday, and it wasn’t just because it was his wife Meredith’s birthday. After the Black and Gold narrowly fell to North Marion 59-56 at home, Haines had a real sense that his team might possibly have turned a corner.

That’s the result of a plan coming together, or almost together. While in the battle against the visiting Huskies Keyser fell three points short, in what is a war that lies ahead, Haines, thanks to a few adjustments and his team following through, likes Keyser’s chances more now moving forward.

“Like I told you the last time, after watching the Berkeley Springs game, we changed it up, it was something I needed to do and the team bought in. We had a great practice on Thursday, and just watching that game from a coach or fan’s standpoint, we made it ugly, sped them up, and it worked,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines explained.

According to Haines, “I’m super proud of them, and I think if we continue on this path and give that effort game in and game out, we can win some games. We found the formula now moving forward.:

“That’s a well-coached team, and we might seem them again. To battle with them like we did, and it worked, we’ll stay with it,” Haines stated. “The kids liked it and they had fun. You don’t want to lose, but I’ll take that loss any day with the way they fought.”

Keyser started slow, as has been there custom. In fact, in the blink of an eye, the Golden Tornado found themselves trailing 14-2 to start the game. At the conclusion of the first quarter, Keyser had fought back, but North Marion held a 17-10 advantage. By halftime, the gap had closed, but the Huskies were till on top 30-25.

By the end of the third quarter Keyser had closed the gap to just two points (42-40). Despite a valiant effort from the Golden Tornado, North Marion would hold on for the 59-56 victory.

“Like we always do, we dug ourselves a hole, but this time we fought a lot harder to try and get out of it. I think doing this defense will help get us some transition points, and hopefully score some more points so that we can get some victories, Haines explained.

North Marion was led by Tariq Miller with a game-high 25 points, followed in double figures by Cruz Tobin with 11 points, and Landon Frey and Harley Sickles 10 points each. Additionally, Preston Williams had three points for the Huskies.

In the loss, Keyser had four players score in or close to double figures. Noah Broadwater was tops with 14 points, Alec Stanislawczyk was next with 11 points, then came Seth Healy with nine points and Sammy Bradfield with eight points. In addition, Jacob Weinrich and Mike Schell added four points apiece, and Patrick Liller, Jack Stanislawczyk, and Lonnie Pridemore two points each.

The visiting Huskies won the junior varsity battle by a close, 39-36 score. The game was close throughout, with Keyser gaining a 9-8 lead after the first quarter, and North Marion overtaking Keyser 17-15 by halftime. The junior Tornado recaptured a 23-22 lead entering the fourth quarter, but North Marion took back the lead for good in the fourth, capturing the 39-26 win.

Kerere led North Marion with 13 points, followed by Eddy with eight points. Keyser was led by Patrick Liller with a game-high 15 points, followed by Edan Parks and Josh Shoemaker with six points each. In addition, Drew Matlick tallied five points, and Jack Stanislawczyk four points.

North Marion was victorious in the freshman game by a score of 48-26. The Huskies led 10-3 after one quarter, 24-12 at the half, and 38-19 entering the fourth quarter. B. Martin and T. Hayes led the Huskies with 12 points apiece. Leading the way for Keyser was Layton Valentine with 11 points, followed by Evan Ack with six points. In addition, Ian Spiker scored three points, and Landon Merritt, Kameron Samples, and Ashton Youngblood two points each.

Keyser (6-10) will next travel to Moorefield on Thursday, Feb. 8, and then travel to Short Gap on Friday, Feb. 11, for triple-header action.

With a change to a more aggressive, trapping defense, Haines feels his team can be more successful moving forward.

“We did our one-three-one trap, I’ve always enjoyed it and liked it, but really hadn’t done it this year. But, we had to find a change to help our team. Us as coaches, we did that, and I think it worked. The kids have heart. They might not all be great basketball players, but they bust their butt for us. I’m proud to be their coach,” Haines stated.

According to Haines, “It takes a team to win a basketball game, and these kids are buying in to each other. As long as they stay the course, be positive, and give us their best shot, I’m happy with that.”