Allegany rolls past Frankfort 68-31

CUMBERLAND - It may not be the hallowed halls of Campobello, Allegany’s historic home on Sedgwick street, but the “new” Allegany High School atop Haystack Mountain in Cumberland has shown it too is capable of being a house of pain for visitors.

Frankfort found that out Thursday with a 68-31 loss to Allegany.

Thought the bevy of state championship banners dating back a century are intriguing, as Frankfort found out Thursday, it’s the talent of those donning the modern-day Royal Blue and White uniforms that’s the biggest obstacle to overcome.

Allegany is currently ranked number two in the area and for good reason. The Campers controlled the game with Frankfort in all four quarters. Things opened up with a 10-point, 19-9 Allegany lead in the game’s opening quarter. By halftime, that Allegany lead had increased to 20 points, 37-17 as intermission arrived.

In the third quarter, Allegany exploded for 27 points to take a 64-30 advantage heading into the fourth and final period. The scoreboard would read 68-31 in favor of the Campers when the game reached its conclusion.

With the win, Allegany advanced their record to 9-4 overall in advance of a matchup with Smithsburg. Frankfort falls to 2-11 on the season in advance of a Monday trip to Oakland to take on Southern.

In the loss, Frankfort was led in double figures by Cam Lynch and Bryson Lane with 13 and 10 points respectively. Lynch connected on three three-pointers, while Lane tallied two three -pointers.

In the victory, Allegany had two players score over 20 points, and one other in double figures to lead the way. Owen Seifarth racked up a game-high 23 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double performance. Solomon Green was next with 20 points, and added a team-high four steals to go along with other contributions. Caiden Chorpenning added 12 points for the Campers.

Allegany was also victorious in the junior varsity contest, winning by 30 points (56-26). Isaiah Fields led the way for Allegany with 13 points, followed by Andrew Highland and David Shaffer with 10 points each. David Holsinger and Lane Lease led the way for the junior Falcons with nine and eight points respectively.