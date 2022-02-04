Frankfort boys, girls have rough road trips

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort boys’ and girls’ basketball teams took to the road recently, - the ladies to Hampshire, the lads to Moorefield.

For the girls, they were fresh off a loss to Keyser. For the boys, they were fresh off a win over Petersburg. In both cases, each team would fall victim to their respective opponents.

The losses, however, were in contrasting fashions. Hampshire’s Lady Trojans defeated the Frankfort Lady Falcons 46-45 on a last second shot. The Moorefield Yellow Jackets comfortably defeated the Frankfort boys by 20 points, 67-47.

In that girls’ game, Frankfort held a 14-9 advantage after one period of play and a five-point, 23-18 advantage over Hampshire at intermission. By the end of the third period, Hampshire had inched a little closer, down only three points, 35-32. Then came the decider, a 14-10 Hampshire advantage in the fourth stanza, including a buzzer beater by Kierstin King, to life the Green and White over Frankfort 46-45.

Hampshire was led in the victory by Hannah Ault with 17 points, followed by the hero King with 11 points, Jaden Kerns with nine points, Liz Pryor with six points, and Carisma Shanholtz with three points.

In the loss, Frankfort was led in double figures scoring by the trio of Arin Lease, Halley Smith and Larae Grove. Lease led the way with 18 points, Smith followed with 16 points, and Grove tallied 13 points. In addition, Emily Smith and Mackenzie Long tallied two points each.

Though Hampshire and Frankfort compete in different classifications, and thus are not direct competition for the other in terms of the sectional playoffs, the two maintain a very solid rivalry in the court.

Frankfort bested Hampshire in Short Gap on Dec. 20 by a score of 56-45. Now Hampshire has won the rematch and the two will conclude this season’s series tied 1-1 against the other.

With the loss, Frankfort (10-5) is scheduled to next host Allegany on Friday, February 4.

In the boys’ game, there would be no buzzer beater. Moorefield gained control early, more than tripling up Frankfort in the first quarter to gain an 18-5 advantage. Frankfort improved play greatly in the second period, scoring 17 points and allowing 13. At intermission, the homestanding Yellow Jackets led 31-22.

In the third period, Moorefield exploded for 25 points, allowed only seven from the Falcons, and improved their lead to 27 points, 56-29, entering the final period of play. Frankfort had their best scoring period in the fourth quarter with 18 points, but it was too late to put much of a dent in the Moorefield lead. In the end, the Yellow Jackets would prevail 67-47.

Moorefield displayed great balance in the win with four players scoring in double figures. Ryan McGregor was tops with 18 points, followed by Coleman Mongold with 17 points, Ronny Greist with 14 points, and Dean Keplinger with 12 points. In addition, Blake Funk added four points and Karson Reed two points for the Jackets.

In the loss, Tyson Spencer led the way for Frankfort with 15 points, followed by Bryson Lane with 10 points, Cam Lynch with eight points, and Cam Layton with seven points. In addition, Lane Lease tallied three points, and Luke Robinette and David Jackson two points each for Frankfort.

It was a key sectional matchup, and the two have now split the regular season series. While Moorefield earned the most recent victory, Frankfort defeated the Yellow Jackets by 14 points (64-49) in Short Gap on Jan. 13. If there is to be a rubber match, it will come in the sectional playoffs for all the marbles.

Frankfort (2-10) next faced Allegany on Thursday.