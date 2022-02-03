Keyser hosts Berkeley Springs in triple-header

KEYSER - Four days after traveling to Berkeley Springs to take on their sectional rival, on Wednesday, it was time for Keyser to host the visiting Indians in a triple-header matchup that included freshman, junior varsity, and varsity action. The Golden Tornado lost the nightcap varsity game 56-37, but were victorious in the freshman and junior varsity games.

To borrow recently deceased Meatloaf’s song title, ‘Two out of three ain’t bad.”

First came the freshman game in the four o’clock hour, and Keyser’s first victory of the night.

Keyser’s frosh led 14-4 after one period, and 23-14 at the break. In the second half, Keyser maintained a 30-23 lead after three quarters of play. In the final stanza, the Tornado outpointed the Indians 12-9 to secure the 10-point, 42-32 victory.

Keyser’s frosh were led in scoring Landon Merritt with 11 points, followed by Layton Valentine and Kameron Samples with seven points apiece, Ian Spiker with five points, and Evan Ack and Matt Denne with four points each. In addition, Lucy Davy tallied three points and Hunter Wilitson one point in the victory.

Berkeley Springs’ freshmen were led by Bethel George with eight points, followed by Jayden Michael and Shawn Bland with six points each, and Jacob Hoob and Preston Fauver with five points apiece. Additionally, Adrienne Feliciano scored two points for the drive.

Then came the junior varsity game in the six o’clock hour, and Keyser’s second victory of the night. This game was close, real close.

Berkeley’s junior squad took a 9-8 lead after the opening quarter. After a tightly contested second quarter, Keyser found themselves with a slim, 14-13 lead at intermission. That one-point lead would continue at the end of the third quarter with the Golden Tornado up 23-22. An 8-6 Black and Gold advantage in the final frame secured the 31-28 victory for the junior Tornado.

The junior Tornado were led by Josh Shoemaker with six points, and Drew Matlick, Anthony Mele, Chase Davis, and Donovan Washington four points apiece. Additionally, Patrick Liller, Jack Stanislawczyk, and Jace Courrier tallied three points each for Keyser in the victory.

Berkeley Springs was led in junior varsity action by Gavin Young and Connor Moss with 10 points each, followed by Axel Robles and Jacob Shekey with three points apiece, and Landon Schetromph with two points.

As a result of the two lead-up games, Keyser entered the varsity contest 2-0 on the night. Unfortunately for the varsity Tornado, that record with end at 2-1 as Berkeley Springs comfortably controlled the varsity game, winning 56-37.

“I just don’t understand how you can take a team to the wire at their place and then come out and play the way we did in the first half at home against them. There hasn’t been a game other than maybe against Fort Hill where we came out and produced offensively in the first half. Until we can figure out how to do better in the first half, we’re not going to win many games,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated.

According to Haines, “It always just seems that people come in here and shoot good on our rims. But, Berkeley Springs is a well-coached team, and they can shoot the ball. We held Gavin Barkley in check somewhat, but other kids stepped up.”

The Indians led 12-7 after the first quarter, then exploded offensively in the second, tallying 26 points and giving up half that to take a 38-20 lead at the break. Keyser edged the Tribe 19-18 in the second half, but the Indians prevailed 56-39.

Berkeley Springs used a balance attack offensively, with four players scoring in double figures in the win. Ty’Mir Ross was tops with 14 points, followed by Trevor Osborn with 12 points, Gavin Barkley with 11 points, and Shawn Lord with 10 points. Additionally, Oscar Robles tallied five points and Holden Gurson four points.

“We know they can all shoot, it’s just a matter of putting our players in the best place to play defense. We’re still trying to figure out what defense works for us. There’s going to be a little change-up. I’m a big John Beilein fan and Coach Huggins still runs it, we’re going to just start running them and trapping them, we’re just going to go with it,” Haines stated.

In the loss, Keyser was led by Noah Broadwater with 11 points, and Alec Stanislawczyk with nine points. Additionally, Hunter VanPelt added six points, Sammy Bradfield five points, Seth Earnest three points, and Seth Healy one point.

Haines was quick to credit Alec Stanislawczyk with his effort and attitude, “Alec Stan, if anyone needs motivation, or the younger kids need to look up to someone, he should be that person. He’s a hustler, he gives 110 percent on and off the court. He’s a fine young man. I told them in the locker room, if I wanted my son to look up to someone, Alec would be that guy.”

According to Haines, “Hopefully some of these guys see the intensity he brings to the floor and will respond in a similar play to help our team.”

Keyser (6-9) will next host North Marion in triple-header action on Saturday, Feb. 5.