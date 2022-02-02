Lady Tornado gets sixth straight as they honor Senior Six

KEYSER - Rebekah Biser, Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Summer Reid, Alexa Shoemaker, and Aly Smith. These six seniors were honored on Senior Night Monday at KHS as the Lady Tornado soundly defeated the Southern Lady Rams by a score of 42-15.

The victory for Keyser was their sixth straight in just an 11-day span. The defeated opponents during the win streak include Moorefield, Fort Hill, Hampshire, Berkeley Springs, Frankfort, and now Southern.

The Black and Gold totally dominated the game from tip to finish. Their advantage over Southern was 15-2 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Lady Tornado led 23-5. At the end of the third frame, the Keyser lead was 30-11. The final tally was 42-15.

“Our defense again was outstanding. We were very, very pleased with that. I thought we did a great job guarding the ball, I thought we did a nice job guarding the post. We didn’t give them anything easy, that was the number one goal. We made them work for everything, I thought we did a good job with that,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated after the contest.

According to Blowe, “So, I was really, really pleased with our defense. Our defense has definitely ramped up over the last two to three weeks. I think it goes back to playing more games now. We had a stretch earlier where we had one game in 25 days, and that just never happens. Us having more games now has definitely helped us get into the rhythm of defense.

“When our offense, flows, and we make shots, we’re going to be very dangerous,” Blowe opined.

Maddy Broadwater led the way for Keyser with 11 points, followed close behind by Alexa Shoemaker with nine points. Maddie Harvey and Summer Reid were next with six points apiece. In addition, Averi Everline, Alyvia Idleman, Sydney Taylor, Rebekah Biser, and Aly Smith each contributed two points each.

In the loss, Southern was led by Ashlynn Leader with nine points, followed by Miranda Martin, Maggie Nickel, and Koley Richard with two points each.

Keyser was also victorious in the junior varsity game by a tally of 29-20.

The junior Tornado was led by Autumn Kerchner with 10 points, followed by Brooke Kesner with seven points, Abby Del Signore with five points, Kiara Kesner with three points, and Makayla Gillaspie with two points. Kylie Keplinger and Cici Clark tallied one point apiece to round out the scoring.

The junior Rams were led by Liberty Sweitzer with a game-high 12 points, followed by Daisy Shuttleworth with six points, and Zobiana Dillsworth with two points.

In the varsity ranks, the win brings the Lady Tornado to an overall record of 10-4 in advance of a Wednesday, February 3 battle at Mountain Ridge.

As the victory over Southern occurred on Senior Night, Blowe was asked to say something about each of his six seniors. His comments about each follows:

Aly Smith - “Aly is a four-year member of the varsity team. She has put forth a lot of dedication, and I couldn’t be more pleased by what she’s given all four years. This year, I feel like she’s really stepped into that leadership role as a senior. She’s been that enforcer and that leader inside that we really need.”

Alexa Shoemaker - “Alexa is a three-year starter, and a four-year member of the varsity team. She can do everything. She can play one through five for us and she has played one through five for us. She works hard on every possession and will do everything you ask. She’ll be a point guard one night, high post, baseline. She never complains about it and just goes, plugs away at it, and does a great job.”

Rebekah Biser - “Dedication is the one word that most characterizes her. She has put in a lot of work over the four years. She really wants to get better and develop every practice. She wants to be perfect, and of course none of us can be perfect. But, she is out for perfection and such a hard worker.”

Janiah Layton - “Janiah has really come along since freshman year to now to where she is really contributing to our team at such a high level on both ends of the floor. Defensively, honestly, looking back to the 13 years I’ve been here, on the ball, perimeter wise, she is in the top one or two in defense I’ve had, and that’s over 100 girls. She has really come into that role of being a lockdown defender when we need her.”

Summer Reid - “Summer has put in a lot of hard work. She is a three-year member of the varsity team, picking up big minutes as a sophomore. She came in as a shooter, a three point specialist I would say, but every year I’ve felt like she is getting better and better. Defensively, I think she is one of our better defenders. She’s one of our best rebounders, and one of our best drivers. She’s really developed her game.”

Maddy Broadwater - “Maddy, I call her Smiley because she is always smiling. You look at some game pictures online, and whether she just got hit in the face or making a bucket, there’s always a smile on her face, a big smile. She has definitely grown into her role of being the offensive threat that we’ve needed.”