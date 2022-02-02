Keyser beats Petersburg after loss to Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS - The Golden Tornado fell victim to the Berkeley Springs Indians on the road at Berkeley Springs on Saturday by three points, 60-57. It was a disappointing loss in a key sectional game. But Keyser rebounded and got back on the winning side with a comfortable, 16-point, 51-35 win at home over Petersburg.

At Berkeley Springs, Keyser led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter. The Indians rebounded in the second quarter, outscoring Keyser 18-9 to take a 31-24 lead at intermission. The Black and Gold outscored the hosts 15-10 in the third frame to cut the Indians’ lead to two points, 41-39, entering the final stanza. Berkeley Springs, however, would hold on for the 60-57 win.

Berkeley Springs was led by Gavin Barkley’s game-high, 27-point performance. Ty’Mir Ross was next for the Indians with 16 points, followed by Dakota Hamric with nine points, and Shawn Lord with eight points.

In the loss, Keyser was led by Mike Schell with a big, 19-point performance. Schell was followed by Hunter Van Pelt and Noah Broadwater with nine points each, followed by Seth Healy with seven points, and Jack Stanislawczyk with six points. In addition, Jacob Weinrich added three points, and Alec Stanislawczyk and Sammy Bradfield two points each.

“Coach Brinegar does a great job at Berkeley Springs. We were in it the whole game, it came down to a few possessions here and there. Barkley and Ross, they outworked us in the end,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated.

According to Haines, “Going down there and only losing by three to one of the top 10 teams in AAA, I’ll take it. We should be ready for them at our place Wednesday. If we can’t get up for that, I don’t know what else you would need.”

Then came Keyser’s 51-35 victory at home over Petersburg at home on Tuesday.

It was the classic, tale of two halves scenario. The first half was tight and the two teams were neck and neck. In the second half, however, Keyser was able to gain separation and pull ahead for the 16-point win.

Keyser held a slim, 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Peterburg outscored Keyser 12-10 in the second frame. The result? A slim, two-point, 22-20 Keyser lead at the half.

Keyser’s 15-8 edge in scoring in the third frame gave the Golden Tornado a 37-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the final eight minutes, Keyser more than doubled up Petersburg for the 51-35 win.

“A win always feels good, especially at home. But, we’ve got a big game tomorrow, so hopefully that trend will continue for Keyser basketball. Everything is always better with a win,” Haines stated.

According to Haines, “Petersburg is a young team, and I’m sure we’ll see them in the future battling. But, it was a good win for us to prepare for the big game Wednesday night. In the first half, our coaches felt like they rally outworked us. At the half, I challenged them, telling the other team was coming into our place and outhustling us and battling us for balls.”

“I just think our defensive pressure, our intensity, and our effort, was a whole lot better in the second half.,” Haines detailed.

Noah Broadwater led Keyser with 13 points, followed by Seth Healy with nine points, and Hunter Van Pelt, Alec Stanislawczyk, and Drew Matlick with six points each. In addition, Sammy Bradfield tallied four points, Mike Schell three points, and Jacob Weinrich and Braydon Keller two points each.

“I always say we have a lot of depth and I’m still trying to find the best rotation for February. Seth (Healy) gives us a lot of energy when he runs he runs the court, gets to the rim, and doesn’t settle for his three point shot. He’s a good defender and will continue to see more playing time,” Haines explained.

According to Haines, “Everybody got in, mostly, and it was a good team effort. We’re starting different people every night, we’re trying to find a lineup. I thought Drew (Matlick) as a sophomore played well for us. If you look at Noah (Broadwater) and Hunter’s (Van Pelt) stats, I think they had nine assists to one turnover, and eight steals between the two of them. That got us going in transition.”

In the loss, Petersburg was led by Slade Saville and Ian Vanmeter with nine and eight points respectively. Additionally, Elijah Kuykendall added six points, Bumby Vanmeter five points, Trace Rohrbaugh four points, and Peyton Tingler three points.

Keyser was also victorious in the JV game, topping Petersburg 58-34.

The junior Tornado was led by Jace Courrier with 10 points, followed by Patrick Liller and Drew Matlick with nine points each. Petersburg’s JV squad was led by Jackson Yeager with 10 points, followed by Logan Thorne with seven points.