Keyser ends 5-year drought with win over Frankfort

SHORT GAP - On Feb. 2, 2017, the Keyser Lady Tornado defeated Frankfort in Short Gap. Thereafter, a five-year streak began that saw Keyser not top their in-county rival again, until this Saturday.

On that day, in front of a packed house at Frankfort High School, the Lady Tornado defeated the Lady Falcons by a 14-point margin 55-41.

It had certainly been a long time coming for Keyser, but with the traits that best define their success in full display, the Black and Gold used defense and balanced scoring to earn the key victory, their fifth straight. None of the five were as sweet, however, as this win over Frankfort.

“It’s been awhile. Too long. I thought we played really well, we executed. Defensively, I’ve been telling you guys, our girls, and everyone else, we’re going to succeed on defense, hard work, and balanced scoring. We’ve been doing that the last month or so. That’s been our ticket to success. I hope we continue to do that moving forward,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.

“This was a big win, so hopefully this gives our girls confidence that we can beat anybody, and play with anybody at any given time,” Blowe explained.

That confidence has been improving as the five straight wins piled up against Moorefield, Fort Hill, Hampshire, Berkeley Springs, and now Frankfort.

Keyser won the game with defense primarily. The Lady Tornado held a Frankfort team who had been averaging almost 60 points a game, to just 41 points. They were particularly effective at holding Frankfort’s two-heading scoring monster of Halley Smith and Larae Grove to below their scoring averages.

“You don’t shut them down, you just try to contain them. I feel like we held them down a little bit under their averages. That’s what we try to do. We know we aren’t going to shut them down. We just try to continue to make everything tough, they’re going to make the shots, we just have to limit the easy ones they get, and make them work for everything,” Blowe explained.

According to Blowe, “I thought we did a really good job of making them work. To hold that team to 41 points, I think you’re doing something special. Our defense was solid. Every shot was contested, I felt like every screen for the most part was contested. In the third quarter, we got a little lazy at times and they got a couple easy buckets off the screens, but everything was contested.”

“We didn’t want to make anything easy. And again, that goes back to our game plan, and that goes back to our heart, and our willingness to play defense,” Blowe stated. “We’ve got girls who are willing to play defense here right now, and that hasn’t always been the case here.”

Offensively, Keyser was led by Maddy Broadwater with 17 points 16 of which came after halftime. Next in double figures for the Lady Tornado was Aly Smith with 13 points, and Maddie Harvey with 10 points. In addition, Summer Reid added six points, Janiah Layton four points, and Alexa Shoemaker three points. Averi Everline closed out the Keyser scoring with two points.

“Maddy (Broadwater), we’ve been wanting that all season. She’s played well, but tonight, it was kind of like where we expected her to be from day one. We just need her to continue to be moving forward with that. Aly (Smith) has been solid all year. It might not show up in the box score sometimes, but she has been extremely solid all season, and she’s getting better now as the season goes on,” Blowe explained.

In the loss, Frankfort was led in double figures by Halley Smith with 15 points, and Larae Grove with 10 points. In addition, Arin Lease added nine points, Emily Smith seven, and Grace Scott two.

The teams ended the first quarter with the score tied at 8-8. In the second quarter, Keyser edged Frankfort 11-10 to take a one point, 19-18 into the locker rooms at the half.

The third quarter is where Keyser gained considerable separation, outpointing Frankfort 21-10 to take a 12-point, 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter. In that fourth quarter, Keyser again gained an edge, 15-13, to seal the deal and earn the 55-41 victory, and they did so in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.

“This was the most packed crowd we’ve had in three to four years. I’m very proud. I told them before the game, I thought we were the better team, overall. I was very pleased that we could come into an atmosphere in an away environment like this, and really battle and battle and battle and take the game. That was a toss-up game but we made it a double-digit game, because we worked hard, and were confident.”

While disappointed by the loss, Frankfort coach Steve Willison was honest in his assessment of how things played out, “I always believe the best team wins. Tonight, they were the better team, plain and simple, there’s no excuses.”

“Hopefully, the next time we play them, it will be on their court, maybe we’ll be the better team. I want to stress that, they plain and simple beat us. We were in it for awhile, but defensively we need to do better, and offensively, we struggled,” Willison explained.

One part Keyser’s impressive defensive performance, and one part Frankfort struggling within their own with their offense. That recipe certainly had a major impact on the game.

According to Willison, “Our offense is what we’re struggling with. I don’t know, I’m not afraid to restructure everything, but right now, we have no practices to do it. We have to go to Hampshire on Monday, with no practice, and hopefully the girls are going to watch the tape and make some changes.”

The problem?

“We’re not getting good shots. If our offense doesn’t run after the first couple passes, it’s freelance, it’s supposed to be a continuity offense that just keeps running and running and running. We have to believe that if you keep running it, eventually, if you take your time, you can get a good shot. I’m not sure they believe that yet,” Willison stated.

According to Willison, “We do really well against teams that are weaker than us. When we play teams as strong as us, we struggle. You have to believe in what you do. Just because a team plays good defense and things don’t work a couple times, you just can’t all of the sudden stop believing in it and stop doing it. I’m not saying that’s what they did, but I think they stopped believing in running the offense.”

Willison was concerned about Frankfort’s defensive play as well, “I was just asking the assistant coaches what we could have done different, and it’s a lot of things. But, when you don’t play good defense, it’s hard to win a basketball game.”

The two Mineral County squads are slated to meet each other again on Feb. 17.