Getting revenge: Frankfort boys top Petersburg 50-34

SHORT GAP - Back on Jan. 4, Frankfort lost a close three-point, 47-44 contest on the road at Petersburg. Fast forward 25 days, and it was time for the Falcons to welcome the Vikings to Short Gap. Homestanding Frankfort, of course, had revenge on their mind. It was revenge they got, this time with a 16-point, 50-34 win over the visitors from Grant County.

On paper, this brings Frankfort’s current record to 2-9 overall. While that’s particularly favorable as a whole, the Falcons now have a 2-1 record where it counts the most, within their section. They now have defeated both their sectional opponents, Moorefield and Petersburg, and have lost to Petersburg.

The two teams concluded the first quarter tied at 12-12. In the second quarter, however, Frankfort used a 15-9 advantage to take a six-point, 27-21 lead into intermission.

Frankfort struggled in the third quarter, scoring only seven points. But Petersburg, also struggled, scoring just six points of their own. As a result, Frankfort held a seven-point, 34-27 lead heading into the final frame. It was in that final frame that Frankfort outpointed Petersburg 16-7 to earn some revenge with a 50-34 victory.

“It feels great. It’s great to be 2-1in the section, and really, it’s dad, because it should be 3-1,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

“I thought our defense was much better today, we were solid all day long. So, I feel like, the biggest thing for us is that we stepped out, played solid defense all day, and rebounded. We tried to rebound and do the right things defensively, and that led to success offensively,” Slider explained.

Good defense, and a balanced offensive attack led to the victory for the Falcons.

Frankfort was led by sophomore Cam Layton with 17 points. Lynch was followed in double figures by Cam Lynch and Luke Robinette, each with 10 points apiece. In addition, Bryson Lane added eight points, and Peyton Slider and David Jackson two points each.

In the loss, Petersburg was led by Ian Vanmeter with 13 points, followed by Slade Saville with seven points. Bumby Vanmeter added four points, and Bryson Lollints, Elijah Kuykendall, Trace Rohrbaugh, Lalin Aruough, and Zalon Barrick added two points each.

“I think any one of our kids can be in double digits any night, or multiple kids can be in double digits any night. So, we’re always going to have that balance, because any one of them can shoot the ball. In any situation, once we’ve executed through stuff, I don’t care who shoot the ball. I feel confident that we have kids that can put the ball in the hole,” Slider explained.

According to Slider, “But, overall, I think our defense was the key to us winning. We weren’t perfect, but we played very well. We turned up the heat and put pressure on them like we needed to. Offensively, we need to execute a little better, and be a little smarter with decisions we make down the stretch.”

Frankfort was also victorious over Petersburg in the junior varsity game, winning 51-38. The junior Falcons were led by David Holsinger with 20 points, Lane Lease with eight points, and Jake Layton with seven points. The junior Vikings were led by Zalon Barrick with 12 points, Trace Rohrbaugh with 10 points, and Peyton Tingler and Elijah Kuykendall with eight points each.

At the varsity level, Frankfort (2-9) will next travel to Moorefield on Tuesday, Feb. 1.