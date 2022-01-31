Frankfort girls take JV battle over Keyser 37-33

KEYSER - The large crowd in attendance for the Keyser at Frankfort girls’ basketball matchup on Saturday was treated to some excellent pre-game entertainment, some extra bang for their buck, from a spirited JV game between the two schools In the end, the junior Falcons would end up victorious with a 37-33 advantage.

Keyser jumped out to an early, 12-5 advantage in the first quarter. Frankfort responded with a better second, quarter, but the junior Tornado still held a 16-14 advantage at the half.

In the third frame, Frankfort used a 12-6 advantage to take a 28-20 lead into the game’s fourth quarter. Keyser fought hard to cut into the Frankfort lead, but it was too little, too late, as Frankfort held on for the 37-33 victory.

Madi Ruble and Avery Noel led the Falcons with eight points apiece, followed by Lara Bittinger with five points, Adison Pritts with four points, and Kendall Kelly and Belle Bloss with three points each. In addition, Lynsey Zimmerman and Ella Booth each tallied two points each, and Carlee Kesner one point.

In the loss for Keyser, Makayla Gillaspie was tops with 10 points, followed by Kiara Kesner and Brooke Kesner with seven points each, and Abby Del Signore, Amaaya Bartlett, Autumn Kerchner, and Faith Hamric with two points apiece.