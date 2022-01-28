Fourth Straight: Lady Tornado tops Indians 47-24

BERKELEY SPRINGS - Balance. Defense. These two words most aptly describe where the Keyser Lady Tornado basketball squad excels. Both were on full display Thursday night as the Black and Gold nearly doubled up the Berkeley Springs Lady Indians on the road, topping the Tribe by a score of 47-24.

“Defensively, we played really well, for the most part. We did a lot of good things, but we definitely have to clean a few things up. It was one of those games that I thought we just sort of went through the motions a little bit,” Keyser coach Josh Blow stated.

According to Blowe, “We were on the road. It was a long bus trip. It was kind of blah in here tonight, I just felt like there was no energy and no excitement.”

The first quarter and the fourth quarter were somewhat normal in terms of scoring. Keyser topped Berkeley Springs in scoring 16-9 in the first quarter, and 15-10 in the fourth quarter. In the second and third quarters, Keyser topped the Indians in scoring 8-2 and 8-3 respectively. As such, the Golden Tornado held the Tribe to just five points over those two middle quarters.

“I thought our pressure bothered them just a little bit. We had a couple run outs which was good, we made a couple shots. We’ve got to take care of the ball a little better, and we need to be a little more patient, and execute. We never want to be disappointed in a 20-plus point win, but, we definitely need to clean a couple things up on offense. No excuses, we just need to be better,” Blowe explained.

On the plus side offensively, there was definitely balance.

Of the nine players entered into the scorebook as active for the game, eight scored. At 47 points, it was by no means an offensive explosion, but it was most certainly a balanced attack. Senior Alexa Shoemaker was the only Tornado scoring in double figures with 11 points. Second to Shoemaker, Averi Everline tallied nine points.

In addition to Shoemaker and Everline’s output, Maddy Broadwater was next with eight points, Maddie Harvey and Alyvia Idleman added five points each, Aly Smith four points, Sydney Taylor three points, and Janiah Layton two points.

“When we’re balanced and play good defense, we’re usually in position to win a lot of games. When we’re not balanced, and our defense kind of struggles, or we’ve turned the ball over too much, we’ve lost some games. Lately, we’ve had balance and defense,” Blowe explained.

In the loss, Berkeley Springs was Emma Widmyer and Alaira Harrington with eight and seven points respectively. In addition, Melissa Seabright added four points, Jazmine Briscoe three points, and Maddie Fauver and Harley Didawick one point apiece.

Overall, Blowe feels his team is definitely headed in the right direction.

“We are 2-0 in the section, which is awesome, you can’t be better than 2-0, and both of those wins were on the road. So, we’re sitting in a really good spot in our section moving forward. We’ve won seven out of nine, and four in a row, so I feel like we’re headed in the right direction,” Blowe stated.

Keyser (8-4) will next travel to Short Gap on Saturday, January 29, to take on Frankfort (10-3).

According to Blowe, “We’ve won four in a row, won a couple close games. I feel like we’re battle tested a little bit. I really feel like we’re in a good spot. The team that plays the best that night is going to win.”

“I’ve told the girls they have to be ready for it. All these games, they’re going to be battles, especially on the road,” Blowe stated.