He's the Guy: Keyser wrestler earns 100th career win

KEYSER - Last Saturday, Jan. 22, was a special day for Keyser senior wrestler E.J. Guy.

On the road at North Marion, Guy, with a pin over his Independence opponent, reached his 100th win as a Golden Tornado wrestler. In high school wrestling, 100 wins is a feat all aspire to, but few attain. It takes a dedicated, talented athlete with the right attitude, and E.J. is that “Guy.”

“E.J. is a great kid who works hard. He has been a great leader for the young wrestlers on my team. They look up to him as he has set a great example for them,” Keyser wrestling coach Colin Rotruck stated.

According to Rotruck, “100 wins is a great accomplishment that takes skill, consistency and staying healthy. E.J. is not only a great leader and wrestler, he is also a great student who is in the top portion of his class with academics. I am very proud of him.”

Guy’s journey to 1,000 wins, the foundations at least, began many, many years ago, long before he entered the high school wrestling ranks at KHS. Like many, E.J. took of the sport of wrestling at a young age and has been working hard, and loving the sport, ever since.

“I started wrestling when I was 6 years old. I went to check out a practice when I was five, but I just wasn’t feeling it. Then I went back a year later, because my football coach at the time was also a wrestling coach, and he told me I should give it another try. So I did, and this time, I fell in love with it,” Guy detailed.

It may have taken a second try, but on the second go-round, E.J. was hooked on the sport as a member of the Keyser Youth Wrestling Club. And as he details, “wrestling is just in my blood.”

Like so many others in the sport, but especially those that are the most successful, E.J. views the sport as one like no other, and those traits that make wrestling so unique are the reasons he developed and has maintained such a passion for the sport.

“I just like that if you put in the work, you’ll get results. Especially, if you put in the extra work before practice or after practice, the results are going to come as it relates to getting down to the nitty gritty of those tough matches. I love it, and honestly can’t think of anything about the sport that I don’t like,” E.J .explained.

After putting in the work as a youth wrestler, the next big step was obviously joining the Keyser High School Golden Tornado wrestling team as a freshman. Before his tenure there began, E.J. and his family followed the Black and Gold’s wrestling exploits by attending matches, and also through his older sister Marissa’s participation as a Mat Maid at KHS.

For the Guy family, including sister Marissa, and parents Missy and Eric, Keyser Golden Tornado Wrestling has indeed been a family affair.

“The thing that I like most about the KHS wrestling program is that we’re just one big family. The first rule, as explained on day one, is that you don’t embarrass the family. We live by that mantra every day,” Guy stated.

Guy follows faithfully the guidance set forth by head coach Colin Rotruck, and is appreciative of the help, instruction, and motivation he’s received.

According to E.J,. “He just pushes me to be the best every single day. You know, he’s always on me, but is always very helpful, providing me and the other wrestlers with motivation. It’s tough love, but appreciated.”

As a four-year member of the program, E.J. has several favorite memories and accomplishments to reflect on thus far. And, his final season isn’t over, important matches and more goals to meet still lie ahead. But, to date, a few things stick out for sure over his wrestling tenure at KHS.

“Obviously, getting that 100th win was a pretty good accomplishment, and then, most certainly, making it to states last year in my junior, because our region is so tough. Hopefully, the regional tournament in this my senior year, the state qualifier, will be a good memory as well,” E.J. explained.

As a junior, Guy finished second in what is arguably the hardest region in the state. That qualified him for the state wrestling tournament in Huntington.

According to Guy, “States is certainly a different breed in terms of tournaments. It’s definitely the best of the best you’re wrestling against. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day, you just have to give it your best and wrestle hard. I want to get back there this year and hopefully get on that podium.”

While there is still work to do, as Guy’s time as a Golden Tornado grappler draws closer to a finish, he reflects on those that have helped him most, not only as a Keyser wrestler, but also as a person.

“Obviously, my whole family. My mom, my dad, my sister, every match I’ve ever wrestled, they’ve always been there. Watching me, supporting me, and no matter what, they’re always proud of me. They’re just huge supporters,” E.J. explained

“Also, every coach I’ve ever had. Every one of them has pushed me to be my absolute best. I think that’s what has molded me into the wrestler I am today. I also thank God for helping me be the person and wrestler I’ve become as well,” Guy stated.

More hard work, and likely more wrestling accomplishment lay ahead for E.J. Guy has he finishes his last few months as a Keyser Golden Tornado wrestler. Even before the final chapter is written, E.J. has accomplished much over his four-year career, and he’s done so with the right attitude, and through hard work and dedication.

He’s now earned his 100th win, and a trip to the state tournament. There’s still time for more wins ahead.