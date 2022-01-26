Braxton County defeats Frankfort 76-66

SHORT GAP - The damage came in the third quarter where Braxton County outscored Frankfort 25-13. With the exception of those challenging eight minutes, Frankfort played basically even with Braxton County. Unfortunately, all four quarters count for the final tally as Braxton County eclipsed Frankfort 76-66 in Short Gap on Thursday.

There is more to the story, however, as the Falcons were playing that day without the services of head coach Scott Slider and two starters due to illness.

In the first quarter, the Falcons edged Braxton 17-16. In the second quarter, the Frankfort advantage was 20-18. The result was a two-point, 37-35 lead for Frankfort at the half.

Braxton County, however, exploded after the half, outscoring Frankfort 25-12 to take a 59-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Braxton converted that nine-point lead into a final margin of 10 points, topping the Falcons 76-66.

William Forbush led Braxton and all scorers with a game-high 32 points, and was followed in double figures by Lane Marrow with 18 points. In addition, DJ Coomes and Beau Listan tallied nine points each, and Mason Abraham eight points.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Cam Lynch and Bryson Lane, each with 23 points apiece. In addition, Cam Layton and Peyton Slider each scored seven points each, David Jackson added five points, and Lane Lease one point.

In the junior varsity contest, Frankfort won by a close, two-point, 47-45 decision. David Holsinger led the way for the junior Falcons with 14 points, followed in double figures by Lane Lease with 11 points. Logan Baldwin led the way for Braxton with 10 points.

At the varsity level, Frankfort (1-8) will next host Petersburg on Friday, Jan. 28.