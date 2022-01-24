Douthitt, Yanosky lead Catamounts over Butler County

John Pratt

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Makenna Douthitt had 29 points and 17 rebounds, both game highs, and teammate Alexis Yanosky added 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Potomac State women’s basketball team past Butler County Community College 74- 63 Jan. 19 at Lough Gymnasium.

Douthitt’s big night came on 12-19 shooting from the floor and 5-6 from the free throw line. Yanosky hit 8-15 field goals including 2-4 on three-pointers along with 1-4 from the stripe.

Butler CCC opened strong shooting 62% from the field, including 50% from behind the arc, to hold a 24-18 advantage after one quarter of play.

The Catamounts turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter holding the Pioneers to seven points on 3-19 shooting. Douthitt and Yanosky each contributed six points and Potomac State tallied 17 points total to take a 35-31 lead into intermission.

Douthitt sprung for 12 points, 5-6 from the floor and 2-2 from the free throw line, to pace Potomac State in the decisive third quarter. The Catamounts outscored Butler 27-15 to hold a 62-46 lead entering the final stanza.

BCCC closed the gap in the fourth quarter but were unable to cut the Catamount advantage below double-digits. Final score 74-63 Catamounts.

Alexis Turner added 10 points and five assists and Kelsey O’Neal collected 10 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Butler also had two players turn in double-doubles. Ashlyn Pry had 21 points and 14 rebounds while Hailey Metzger had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Catamounts are now 12-3 on the season.