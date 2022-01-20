Lacewell scores 31, leads Catamounts over BCCC

John Pratt

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Malik Lacewell scored 31 points to lead the Potomac State men’s basketball team past Butler County Community College 100-80 Wednesday night at Lough Gymnasium.

Lacewell was on fire throughout the contest. The sophomore guard finished 10-15 from the field including 8-10 on three-point attempts, and 3-3 at the free throw line.

BCCC started the game with a barrage of three-pointers and led by as many as nine points in the early going. An Isaac James layup at the 10:35 of the first half mark gave the Catamounts their first lead of the game, 29-27.

The teams would trade the lead two more times before Potomac State took control for good at the 3:24 mark of the first half on a Richard Law three-pointer. The Catamounts carried a 52-47 lead into the locker room at intermission.

Potomac State intensified the defensive efforts in the second half and held BCCC to only 10 made field goals after the break.

A Lacewell three-pointer three minutes into the second half gave Potomac State its first double-digit lead of the night, 64-53. The Catamounts were able to extend the lead to as many as 24 points before sealing the 100-80 win.

Richard Law, 17 points; James, 13 points and Cavonte Duncan, 10 points; were all in double figures for the Catamounts.

Julian Sanks sank a game-high 45 points to pace Butler CCC.

The Catamounts even the record at 8-8 on the season. They return to action on Monday, Jan. 24, at home against Garrett College. Tip-off is 5 p.m.