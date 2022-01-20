Keyser, Frankfort well represented on All-Area teams

MINERAL COUNTY - On the gridiron this fall, the Frankfort Falcons posted a 7-5 record overall and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they fell at Poca. The Keyser Golden Tornado finished with an even 5-5 record and narrowly missed qualifying for the West Virginia class AA football playoffs.

For their efforts, several Falcon and Tornado players were named to All-PVC and All-State honors.

Now comes the final accolades to roll in - the All-Area football squads.

The All-Area ballot was compiled by nominations submitted by area head coaches, who then voted on who should be on the squad. Eleven coaches submitted nominations and nine returned ballots.

Sportswriter Alex Rychwalski said, “The voting was decided entirely by area head coaches.” He further detailed that of the nine head coaches that submitted ballots, five were from across the river, which means, from West Virginia.

So how did Frankfort and Keyser stack up? While no such system is perfect and arguments can certainly be made pro and con for who belongs where, the Mineral County teams were well-represented.

In total, the Frankfort Falcons had seven student-athletes selected to the All-Area squads. This includes one on first-team offense (Peyton Clark-running back), two on first-team defense (Chase Snyder-defensive line, Luke Robinette-defensive back), one on second-team offense (Tyrique Powell-tight end), one on second-team defense (Parker VanMeter-linebacker), one on honorable mention offense (Joel Myers-all purpose running back), and one honorable mention defense (John Anderson-defensive back).

In total, the Keyser Golden Tornado had nine student athletes selected to the All-Area squads, filling 10 positions. This includes one on first-team offense (Sammy Bradfield-running back), one on second-team offense (Samuel Hamric-offensive line), three on second-team defense (Seth Earnest-punter, Gabe Ryan-defensive line, Caden Youngblood-linebacker), two on honorable mention offense (Seth Earnest-kicker, Hunter VanPelt-all purpose running back), and three honorable mention defense (Luke Anderson-defensive line, Benny Oates-linebacker, Seth Healy-defensive back).