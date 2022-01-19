Golden Tornado hits 4-game skid

KEYSER - After starting the season by winning four of their first five games, the Golden Tornado is currently on a four-game skid.

It started with a 35-point loss to Pendleton already chronicled, and was extended by a close loss at Northern, a loss by a large margin to Tucker County, and then another close loss at Hampshire.

At Northern, Keyser lost by only two points, 66-64. At home against Tucker County, the Golden Tornado fell by a final score of 64-47. At Hampshire, Keyser fell to the Trojans by a flip-flop of the score they beat Hampshire by in game one, 42-38.

“As for the Northern game, it’s just a trend for our program right now. We start out so slow, and we have to find a way to fix that. When we figure out how to start quick, or with some energy, I think we can compete in games,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated.

According to Haines, “Northern is a well-coached team and they play together in the summer. I told our team, some of our kids we see in the summer, some we don’t. Some put in the extra work, some don’t.”

At home against Tucker County, the improbable happened. In the eight minutes of the first quarter, the Mountain Lions outscored Keyser by a lopsided score of 23-1. Not exactly the way you want to start a ball game. In fact, it really can’t get much worse.

“They blew us out of the water in the first quarter. I thought we had two of the best practices of the whole year, but we just came out, we didn’t execute at all. They out-worked us, they out-hustled us, they out-coached us. It’s now our job to watch some film, see what we’re doing wrong, see what we’re doing right, and then change some things,” Haines stated.

Despite the fact that Tucker would in fact earn the 17-poiny, 64-47 victory, there was vast improvement from Keyser in quarters two, three and four. In fact, Tucker edged Keyser in scoring in the second quarter by a narrow 13-11 margin, however, the Golden Tornado outscored Tucker 13-7 in the third quarter and 24-21 in the fourth quarter.

Despite being too little, too late, Haines liked what he saw after the first quarter.

“I liked what I saw in the last three quarters. Me, as a coach, I’ve been more defensive oriented in the first part of the season. I need to go back and look at things. If we’re not scoring the basketball, even if there’s someone that’s not that great on defense, we have to look at being more offensive minded,” Haines explained.

According to Haines, “You saw at the end, we had kids making shots that don’t see a lot of quality minutes. That will have to change.”

In the loss, Keyser was led in double figures by both Jacob Weinrich and Noah Broadwater with 10 points each. Next was Seth Healy with eight points, Seth Earnest with five points, Hunter Van Pelt and Alec Stanislawczyk with four points apiece, and Sammy Bradfield with three points.

Tucker County was led by four players tallying double figures on the night. First was Owen Knotts with 12 points, next Ethan Rosenau with 11 points, then Haden Wamsley and Ashton Lycliter with 10 points each. In addition, Aaron Quattro added eight points, Zach Long seven points, and Maddox Anderson six points.

Then came Keyser’s trip to Sunrise Summit on Saturday to take on the Hampshire Trojans, a team they defeated in the first game of the season 42-38. On this night, however, it would be the homestanding Trojans’ turn to eek out a 42-38 victory.

Despite the loss, Keyser’s performance was drastically improved from the game against Tucker County.

After one quarter of play, Hampshire clung to a one-point, 8-7 lead. The Trojans earned a 13-9 advantage in the second quarter to take a five-point, 21-16 lead into the locker room at intermission.

Hampshire outscored Keyser 11-7 in the third frame to extend their lead to nine points, 32-23 entering the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter would belong to Keyser as the Black and Gold topped Hampshire 15-10. It wouldn’t be enough, however, as the Trojans held on for the 42-38 victory.

In the loss, Keyser was led by Noah Broadwater with 13 points, Jacob Weinrich with 10 points, and Mike Schell with six points. In addition, Jack Stanislawczyk added three points, and Hunter Van Pelt, Sammy Bradfield, and Braydon Keller two points each.

In victory, Hampshire was led by Ashton Haslacker with 13 points, Easton Shanholtz with 12 points, and Jordan Gray and Zachary Hill six points each. In addition, Jenson Fields added three points, and Mason Hott two points.

“Our kids fought hard. I thought our bigs matched their physicality. I also think our shake up in the starting lineup was good, it challenged our players and we will continue to do that. It’s a long season, and we’re still figuring out the right rotation. We’ve got to get back into the win column,” Haines stated.