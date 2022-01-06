Keyser vs. Pendleton: 'We were outplayed'

KEYSER - Pendleton for a game well-played. In particular, credit Pendleton for an impressive shooting performance, and a blistering fourth quarter performance that saw the Wildcats put up 27 points alone.

All that being said, it was just one on those nights you would rather forget for Keyser, particularly the second half.

“I would just say we were outcoached, outplayed, I didn’t have our team prepared, and obviously they hit a lot more shots than I expected. I think maybe the layoff we’ve had after the break, trying to contain some COVID issues, probably hurt us a little bit. We haven’t had a game in I don’t know how many days, and Pendleton played last night, I think that fed into it,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated.

It was a starkly different contest from the one played between the two squads at Pendleton on Dec. 9. In that game, the Wildcats also won, but did so by only one point, 62-61. This game and that game were polar opposites from one another.

Pendleton was in control of every quarter, besting Keyser 17-10 in the first and 18-14 in the second to amass an 11-point 35-24 lead at halftime. A 15-10 Wildcats’ advantage in the third stanza gave Pendleton a 50-34 lead after three quarters. Then came that fourth quarter Pendleton explosion and a 27-8 advantage in the final frame that led to the 77-42 victory for the visitors from the Germany Valley and beyond.

Pendleton had three players score in double figures. Cole Day led the way with 21 points, with 15 of those points coming off three-pointers. Tanner Townsend was second with 18 points, with 12 of his points coming off three-pointers. Clayton Kisamore scored 15 for the Wildcats.

In addition, Braden McClanahan and Jacob Beacher added seven points, Conner Armentrout four points, Brayden Beachler three points, and Dusty Smith two points.

Pendleton was on fire with the deep ball, making 10 three-pointers overall in the contest.

Keyser’s scoring was balanced with seven different players scoring, but nobody reached the double figures mark. Mike Schell led the way for the Black and Gold with eight points followed by Noah Broadwater with seven points. Alec Stanislawczyk and Braydon Keller were next with six points each, and Hunter Van Pelt and Sammy Bradfield followed with four points each. Lonnie Pridemore rounded out the scoring with two points.

The Golden Tornado connected on only two three-pointers on the night.

“We just weren’t prepared mentally or physically. There are kids that care and want to improve, and it can’t get much worse than tonight. We have a big sectional game coming up against Berkeley Springs Friday and we are 2-0 in the section. If we win that, we can get to 3-0 in the section,” Haines explained.

According to Haines, “In basketball, you just have to get better each game. It would be nice to get a win against Berkeley and forget about this one. But, this one stings for me. I just didn’t see our team out there.”

Keyser was victorious in the junior varsity contest, winning by a score of 53-40. The junior Tornado had three players score in double figures. Josh Shoemaker led the way with 15 points, Drew Matlick was next with 11 points, and Anthony Mele next with 11 points. In addition, Eden Parks added seven points, Tyler Lannon four points, Dalton Middleton three points, and Chris Furey one point for Keyser.