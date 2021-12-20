Keyser, Frankfort frosh, JV teams split games

Falcons, Tornado split frosh, junior varsity contests

KEYSER - By the time the varsity squads took to the court on Friday night, Frankfort and Keyser were deadlocked at one win apiece on the evening. Frankfort gained the first win of the night, defeating Keyser in freshmen action 44-23. Keyser returned the favor in the next game, topping Frankfort in junior varsity action 39-18.

In freshmen action, Frankfort outscored Keyser 10-4 in the first period and 12-3 in the second period to tally a 22-7 advantage at the half. In the third quarter, Frankfort more than doubled up Keyser 18-7 to take a decided, 40-14 lead into the final quarter. Keyser gained some ground, but not enough, and the Falcons frosh squad earned the 44-23 victory.

Frankfort’s Jake Layton led all scorers with a game-high 18 points coming off five field goals and a pair of three pointers. Next for the Falcons was Jacob Nething and Lane Lease with six points apiece, followed by Jordan Northcraft with four points, Kameron Bradshaw and Zack Davis with three points apiece, and Wesley Brinker and Darius Gray with two points each.

In the loss, the Keyser frosh were led by Kameron Sampler and Landon Merritt with seven and six points respectively, followed by Layton Valentine with four points, and Ashton Youngblood with three points. Closing out the scoring was Lucas Davy with two points, and Evan Ack with one point.

In junior varsity action, Keyser gained a three to one advantage in a very low scoring first quarter. The junior Tornado picked it up with 12 points in the second quarter, but Frankfort could muster only three points, giving Keyser a 15-4 advantage at halftime. Keyser bested Frankfort 11-9 in the third frame and 13-5 in the final stanza to earn the 39-18 victory.

Drew Matlick led the way for Keyser with a game-high eight points, followed by Edan Parks and Patrick Liller with six points each, and Ethan Davis and Josh Shoemaker with five points apiece. In addition, Chase Davis tallied three points, Dallan Middleton and Nate Aronhalt two points each, and Tyler Lannon and Anthony Mele one point each.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Hayden Nester with seven points, Cameron Lynch with five points, and David Holsinger and Josh Small with three points apiece.