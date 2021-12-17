Frankfort girls cruise past Northern; 'still much work to do'

After a close, 55-51 win over Martinsburg to start the season, the Frankfort Lady Falcons routed Berkeley Springs 58-13, and Mountain Ridge 67-33 to race out to a 3-0 start. Add another one to the list. On Thursday, Frankfort traveled to Accident in Garrett County and cruised past Northern 66-35 to get to 4-0 on the young season.

“Overall, we’re happy with any win. We honestly struggled for a little bit. Then we started pressing and getting some more movement and it picked up, we’re just sluggish to start,” first-year Frankfort coach Steve Willison stated.

According to Willison, “Even though it took us awhile, we finally kicked it into gear. Against really good teams we can’t do that.”

Willison’s definition of starting slow may be a little more stringent than most. Frankfort jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter, then outscored the Huskies 14-12 in the second frame to amass a 35-20 lead at the intermission.

A 21-8 Frankfort advantage in the third quarter gave the Lady Falcons a decided 56-28 heading into the final stanza. In the end, Frankfort would earn the 66-35 victory.

Halley Smith again led the way for Frankfort with 24 points. Add this to her previous game tallies of 28, 19, and 28 points, and Smith is currently averaging 25 points per game for the Falcons.

“I truly believe she is a college player. She may decide not to continue to play in college, but if she wants to, she definitely has the ability to do it. I coached college girls up at Garrett, and she’s as good as any of them, that’s for sure,” Willison explained.

Larae Grove was next in scoring for Frankfort with 20 points, and is consistently second on the squad in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.

“Larae is doing a great job holding her own right now too. She is a solid player, she jumps well, she rebounds well. depend on her to be there working hard. It’s nice to know also that she is one of the ones coming back next year. I always knew that Larae had the ability, I’m still waiting on my one-two-three punch of Marie Perdew, Halley Smith, and Larae to be on the court together,” Willison stated.

Arin Lease was next for Frankfort with eight points.

“With the type of offense we’re running, it limits some of her chances. We’re looking at changing our offense to more of a post offense where we’ll be able to throw in more to her. We’re looking to her to be able to score even more than what she is doing. She’s a solid player,” Willison said of Lease.

Grace Scott was next for Frankfort with six points, Emily Smith added four points, and Lynsey Zimmerman and Veronica VanMeter tallied two points each.

In the loss, Northern was led in double figures by Kaylee Bowser with 10 points. Lydia Nelson and Kylee Burns added eight points each for the Huskies. In addition, McKenzie Upole tallied four points, Emma Hostetler two points, and Madison Seese one point.

Frankfort was also victorious in the junior varsity contest by a score of 54-5.

Frankfort (4-0) now faces a tough three game stretch that includes games, all at home, against Wheeling Central Catholic, Hampshire and Allegany. The Lady Falcons host Wheeling Central on Saturday, Hampshire on Monday, and Allegany on Wednesday.

“With the games we have coming up, we’re going to have to really play, it’s going to be hard. We’re back to back to back heading into Christmas. Of course, they’re all at home, but we can’t take Wheeling Central, Hampshire or Allegany lightly, or we could come out with three losses. We have to come out and play hard, they are all good teams,” Willison explained.

Willison is happy with the 4-0 start, but realizes there is still work to do.

“At 4-0, it’s hard to say we’re not happy. But, I truly do believe, we can do a better job with the press. We are such a good man to man team, but I think our press needs to be better. Once we get that down a little more, we’re going to be better. We just need to continue to work hard in practice.”