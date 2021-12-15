Keyser youth bowler earns top award

SPecial to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Jackson Mansfield, Keyser, has been awarded the Eagle - one of the United States Bowling Congress’ (USBC) most prestigious awards.

The Eagle is awarded to winners of national bowling tournaments. Jackson was a member of the age 10 and under bowling team that placed first in the USBC National Youth Bowling Open Championship.

Vicki Coughlin, president of the Western Maryland Bowling Association, presented the Eagle to Jackson on Sunday, Dec. 5.

He is a fifth grader at Keyser Middle School.

Jackson competed in the USBC National Youth Bowling Open Championship tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the All Star Bowl. The tournament was held during three weekends in July.

A total of 830 bowlers from around the United States and Puerto Rico competed to win scholarship money.

Youth bowlers may begin winning scholarship money at age 5.

The official results were announced the beginning of September. The Friendship Team consisting of teammates Jackson Mansfield (Keyser), Aaron Cabiness (Columbus, Ohio), Asa Wilson-Perry (Columbus, Ohio) and Lydia Gordon (Columbus, Ohio) placed first in the Under 10 Team event. Jackson and his teammate Lydia Gordan placed third in the Under 10 Doubles event and Jackson placed 19th in the Under 10 Singles event and ninth in the Under 10 All Events.

The 2022 USBC National Youth Bowling Open Tournament will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan next July.