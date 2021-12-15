Frankfort falls to Hampshire and Berkeley Springs

SHORT GAP - After falling to Mountain Ridge at home in their season opener, the Frankfort Falcons next took on rivals Hampshire, on the road, and Berkeley Springs, in Short Gap. Unfortunately for the Falcons, they would fall to both, 59-50 to Hampshire, and 54-42 to Berkeley Springs.

Against Hampshire, the Falcons trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter and 17-12 at intermission. A huge, 23-point third quarter for the Columbia Blue and Silver allowed for the game to be tied 35-35. A strong, 24-15 Hampshire advantage in the fourth frame gave the Trojans the 59-50 victory, however.

Tyson Spencer led the way for Frankfort in the loss with 15 points, followed closely in double figures by Peyton Slider with 14 points and Luke Robinette with 10 points. Cameron Layton (nine points) and Bryson Lane (two points) also contributed to the scoring for the Falcons.

In the victory, Hampshire was led by Jenson Fields with a game-high 19 points, followed by Easton Shanholtz with 14 points, and Ashton Haslacker, Alex Hott and Zach Hill with six points apiece. Jordan Gray added four points, Mason Hott three points, and Colin Hott one point for the Trojans.

“Their size hurt us because they have two bigs that play legitimate post positions. They made good, strong moves in the post, so it was hard for us to defend that. We did a pretty decent job, moving the ball well on offense. We were effective in our offensive strategy and played with a lot of intensity. I liked the effort,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider said of the matchup at Hampshire.

At home against Berkeley Springs on Tuesday, the two teams were almost even through the first quarter, with the Indians gaining a slight, 12-10 advantage. A strong, 17-point second quarter, also one in which they held Frankfort to only six points, gave Berkeley Springs a 29-16 halftime advantage.

Frankfort technically outscored Berkeley Springs 26-25 in the second half, but it was too little, too late, as the 13-point halftime deficit proved too large to overcome.

The victory for Berkeley Springs also started with a bang. Entering the contest, Indians’ senior Gavin Barkley needed only two points to reach 1,000 points for his career. Barkley wasted no time in ending the suspense, dropping a three-pointer on the very first possession of the game to earn the achievement.

Barkley led all scorers in the contest with 25 points, and earned a double-double with a 10-rebound performance. Ty’Mir Ross was next in scoring for the Indians with 16 points, followed by Shawn Lord with six points, Dakota Hamrick with three points, and Micky Gurson and Trevor Osborne with two points apiece.

In the loss, Frankfort was led again by Tyson Spencer with 13 points, followed by Cameron Layton and Peyton Slider with 10 points each. Bryson Lane added seven points and Bryson Lane two points for the Falcons.

“Our lack of intensity on defense was the key factor in the score of this game. I was happy on some of those individual possessions on offense where we got something out of it. When we do try to execute well, we get stuff. We just need to get them to buy into the concept that if we execute, we’re going to get something,” Slider stated.

According to Slider, “Our intensity dropped. If we played with the same intensity tonight as we did against Hampshire last week, we probably can beat them. But, the lack of intensity hurt our defense, which caused us not to perform well on the offensive end. Defense kind of delegates how you’re going to play on offense.”

Prior to the varsity action, Frankfort and Berkeley Springs split at the freshman and junior varsity levels. Frankfort won the frosh game 42-36 with Lane Lease leading the Falcons with 16 points, followed by Darius Gray and Jake Layton with nine points each. Berkeley Springs won the junior varsity game 41-25. Gavin Young led the junior Indians with 19 points, Frankfort’s junior Falcons were led by Landen Kinser’s seven points.

Frankfort (0-3) next travels to Keyser for triple-header action on Friday, Dec. 17. Freshman action begins at 4:30 p.m., junior varsity at 6 p.m., and varsity at 7:30 p.m.