Lady Falcons go to 2-0 with victory over Berkeley Springs

SHORT GAP - After defeating 4A Martinsburg 55-51 on Tuesday, the Frankfort Lady Falcons welcomed the Berkeley Springs Indians to Short Gap on Friday and came away with their second victory in as many tries against an Eastern Panhandle squad. Frankfort defeated the Indians 58-13.

Playing without last year’s leading scorer Marie Perdew, who was sidelined with an injury, Frankfort combined defensive intensity and wealth distribution offensively to get the job done in the 45-point victory.

“It took us a while to get adjusted. The first three minutes, we were doing crazy things, then all of the sudden, it all fell into place,” Frankfort first-year coach Steve Willison said after the contest.

“Adversity is one of the toughest things any team goes through. The girl that was going to start tonight in place of Marie, Emily Smith, was also ill. So, then we go to the next person and hope they get the job done. I feel like the girl did what they had to do,” Willison explained.

Frankfort held Berkeley Springs to a total of 13 points, with eight of those points coming in the first half. Six of those eight points were scored in the first period. The Lady Indians scored only two points in the second and third periods combined, and finished the final frame with five points.

“We haven’t had a lot of time to put things in defensively, because everything I’m done is brand new, nothing is the same as last year. I’m still behind getting my press in, and I wasn’t real happy with how the press went today. But, the man to man was real good. We were getting up in their face,” Willison stated.

Frankfort led 17-6 at the end of the first period and then 37-8 at intermission. Things slowed in the third period as Frankfort scored only six points and Berkeley none. Entering the fourth stanza, the Lady Falcons held a commanding 43-8 lead. A 15-5 advantage in the fourth period led to the 58-13 victory.

A total of three Lady Falcons led the way, scoring in double figures. Halley Smith outscored Berkeley Springs by herself with a total of 19 points, followed by Veronica VanMeter with 11 points and Arin Lease with 10 points.

Finishing just shy of double figures for Frankfort was Larae Grove with eight points. Lily Mills added five points, Lara Bittinger three points, and Mackenzie Long two points.

Mackenzie Long grabbed the most rebounds for Frankfort with seven, while Arin Lease, Lily Mills, and Lynsey Zimmerman pulled down six each. Larae Grove, Lara Bittinger, and Halley Smith grabbed four rebounds each, followed by Veronica VanMeter and Grace Scott with one each.

Grove and Zimmerman dished out four assists apiece, followed by VanMeter with two, and Bittinger, Smith, Lease and Long with one each.

Leading the defense was Smith with five steals, followed by Grove, Lease, VanMeter, Mills and Scott with two takeaways each, and Long and Zimmerman with one each.

Berkeley Springs was led in scoring by Alaira Harrington with five points, followed by Harley Didawick with three points, and Maddie Fauver and Grace Risinger with two points apiece. Jazmine Briscoe closed out the scoring with one point.

One nice aspect of Frankfort dominating the scoreboard was the ability it gave the coaches to work everyone into the game and get some quality playing time.

According to Willison, “You know, I told them, at Martinsburg, we might have went six deep, that’s it. That’s the way it goes in a game like that. So, a game like this, it’s nice to see these girls come in and do what they do. They didn’t just come in and run around and shoot. They ran their offense, they played defense, and it seemed like they were out there to win, I was happy about that.”