Jingle Run offers competitive race for local runners

SHORT GAP - Frankfort cross country hosted their 17th annual Jingle Run 5K on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The rain held off and over 120 participants enjoyed the friendly road course. Many local former and current athletes raced against each other for a very competitive race.

Frankfort's Garrett Ferguson held off fellow teammates to win the race in an impressive time of 16:36. A youngster, Hannah Umstead, at the age of 11, became the second youngest runner to ever win the race. She was the overall female in a time of 23:12.

Jason Griffith was the male masters winner in a time of 21:46 and Christian Brooks was the female masters winner in a time of 25:19.

The results are as follows:

17th Annual Jingle Run 5K RACE -- 1. G Ferguson 16:36.9; 2. K Niland 16:53.0; 3. L Duncan 16:55.6; 4. S Fehlberg 17:32.8; 5. C Cimaglia 17:33.5; 6. G Paugh 18:00.7; 7. C Westfall 18:19.2; 8. T Umstead 18:31.5; 9. R Hughes 18:41.0; 10. D Morris 19:10.8; 11. Z Nelson 19:15.9; 12. W McKenzie 19:22.0; 13. D Getz 19:31.3; 14. A Sensabaugh 20:12.3; 15. C Capaldi 20:16.7; 16. A Romano 20:30.8; 17. Z Dalonges 20:58.8; 18. D Iser 21:10.5; 19. P Umstead 21:16.2; 20. J Griffith 21:46.1; 21. K Walizer 22:12.9; 22. M Alexander 22:15.8; 23. W Lipps 22:28.6; 24. B Lott 22:55.1; 25. B McCullough 23:07.4; 26. H Umstead 23:12.7; 27. C Bowman 23:48.7; 28. K Smouse 24:04.9; 29. N Lange 24:05.8; 30. A Lease 24:15.8; 31. B Jacobs 24:25.5; 32. D Everett 24:27.5; 33. A Tharp 24:30.5; 34. M Duncan 24:36.2; 35. B Reed 24:36.9; 36. B Powell 24:40.0; 37. R Shirey 24:43.5; 38. J Launer 24:46.9; 39. B Jacobs 25:06.8; 40. H Yarbrough 25:16.2; 41. C Brooks 25:19.5; 42. J Griffith 25:29.5; 43. N Zimmerman 25:39.4; 44. J Schneider 25:47.2; 45. K Yates 25:49.3; 46. B Yates 25:54.5; 47. A Smith 25:56.5; 48. P Raines 26:04.1; 49. J Raines 26:04.7; 50. M Baniak 26:05.9; 51. C Nelson 26:08.0; 52. E Jackson 26:18.8; 53. H Stanton 26:34.7; 54. R Sisler 27:01.5; 55. C Tharp 27:02.1; 56. R Wertz 27:17.5; 57. L Hartley 27:29.6; 58. P Weaver 27:31.4; 59. T Sites 27:32.6; 60. R Jackson 27:33.9; 61. B Jackson 27:34.3; 62. E Jentzsch 28:07.5; 63. M Niland 28:26.7; 64. E Hughes 28:33.6; 65. A Powell 28:47.0; 66. L Dittman 28:47.9; 67. N Bowling 28:52.2; 68. I McKenzie 29:20.6; 69. D Webster 29:52.0; 70. K Morris 30:00.1; 71. S Everett 30:14.0; 72. M Broadwater 30:30.9; 73. K Broadwater 30:31.3; 74. W Jackson 30:33.2; 75. N Wertz 30:42.5; 76. P Lott 32:22.6; 77. R Duncan 32:33.9; 78. B Capaldi 33:20.5; 79. A Digon 33:48.7; 80. J Crouse 33:50.1; 81. W Haines 35:00.2; 82. E Crowe 37:13.3; 83. S Digon 38:06.0; 84. N Fehlberg 38:06.2; 85. R Wyer 38:18.9; 86. L Combs 38:22.1; 87. L Wyer 38:23.2; 88. M DeVore 38:24.9; 89. M Weaver 38:26.0; 90. M Haislip 38:27.2; 91. J Digon 39:11.1; 92. R Zimmerman 39:14.2; 93. G Ray 43:28.0; 94. P Jennings 44:00.7; 95. H Rhodes 44:03.1; 96. A Jackson 44:44.9; 97. D Hershberger 46:57.7; 98. G Balla 59:59.2; 99. T Foster 59:59.5;

17th Annual Jingle Run KIDS' ONE MILE FUN RUN -- 1. N Athey 7:23.8; 2. K Pressna 7:31.8; 3. K McKinney 7:45.8; 4. J Boddy 8:03.3; 5. R Athey 8:16.4; 6. S Boddy 8:19.5; 7. E Jewell 8:32.3; 8. E Orndorf 8:32.7; 9. A Yarbrough 8:37.7; 10. C Ganoe 8:52.7; 11. W Lott 9:43.7; 12. M Cowgill 10:21.2; 13. J Weaver 10:40.5; 14. B Mills 11:55.4; 15. L Phillips 13:26.4; 16. A Jewell 16:19.0;

17th Annual Jingle Run TWO MILE WALK -- 1. T Alexander 19:10.0; 2. M Alexander 23:10.0; 3. H Carder 35:02.0; 4. M Digon 35:02.5; 5. C Deter 35:16.0; 6. E Deter 35:16.5.