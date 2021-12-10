Mineral County wrestlers start at Hedgesville Duals

HEDGESVILLE - The wrestling seasons for both Keyser and Frankfort started in earnest at the 13th annual Hedgesville Duals in Berkeley County last Saturday.

The event was packed full of action, guaranteeing both schools 10 matches in two days. Keyser walked away with a 6-4 record overall, Frankfort finished at 4-6.

In a head-to-head matchup between the two Mineral County schools, Frankfort earned a close 42-36 victory.

In its 13th year, the Hedgesville Duals format utilized rounds starting every hour and a half over the two-day period with a total of eight mats being used in two gyms. A total of 19 teams participated in the event. Those participating were as follows:

Hedgesville, Jefferson, Loudon Valley, North Marion, Berkeley Springs, Martinsburg, Petersburg, John Champe, Hidden Valley, Moorefield, Clarke County, Handley, Musselman, Frankfort, Lightridge, Grafton, Keyser, Fairmont Senior and Preston.

The Berkeley Springs Indians won the event by finishing undefeated at 10-0 over the two-day competition as a team. Three Berkeley Springs wrestlers finished a perfect 10-0, four were 9-1, one was 8-1, and one was 8-2 to lead the Morgan County squad.

Berkeley Springs defeated a backup team of wrestlers 72-9, 71-9 over Jefferson, 63-21 over Grafton, 60-24 over Petersburg, 63-15 over Moorefield, 56-24 over Preston, 78-6 over Lightridge, 68-15 over John Champe, 45-26 over Handley, and 74-6 over Keyser.

Keyser finished at 6-4 overall on the weekend. On day one, Keyser defeated Petersburg 54-30 and Lightridge 61-6, but fell to Frankfort 42-36, Preston 48-26, and Clarke County 42-36. On day two, the Golden Tornado defeated Loudon Valley 54-15, John Champe 43-42, Grafton 54-24, and Moorefield 48-20, and fell to Berkeley Springs 72-12.

“All things considered, I was pleased. Three-fourths of my lineup is new to wrestling or is a freshman. We finished 6-4 on the weekend and went 4-1 on Saturday. I loved that my JV kids got a lot of matches as well. The coaches fell this team is going to grow very nicely this season and we could really open some eyes of people come January,” Keyser wrestling coach Colin Rotruck stated.

Frankfort finished at 4-6 overall on the weekend. On day one, Frankfort defeated Keyser 42-36, All-Starts 39-12, and Loudon Valley 42-14, but fell to Clarke County 33-28, and John Champe 38-24. On day two, the Falcons defeated Grafton 42-30, but fell to Hedgesville 48-36, Handley 48-27, Musselman 42-27, and North Marion 48-30.

“I was so proud of how our kids wrestled. We have a very young team, but they are a very hard-working bunch. The work they put in throughout practice really paid off,” Frankfort wrestling coach Jason Armentrout stated.

Both Keyser and Frankfort will be back in action this Saturday as the Golden Tornado host their annual Keyser Kiwanis tournament with action beginning at 10 a.m.