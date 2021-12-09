Long time coming: Mountain Ridge bests Frankfort 76-46 in opener

SHORT GAP - Tuesday night’s 76-46 Mountain Ridge victory over Frankfort was a long time coming. Not just the victory, but the game itself. As COVID completely wiped away any semblance of a winter sports season for Allegany County Schools, Mountain Ridge had not taken to the court for any basketball action since a playoff game at Southern on March 6, 2019.

There was another wait of sorts that came to an end on Tuesday for Mountain Ridge; the wait for the football players on the squad to fully return to basketball. The Mountain Ridge football season ended only three days prior with the Miners competing in the Maryland class 1A football state championship in Annapolis. On Tuesday, the focus of the entire team was basketball.

Nathaniel Washington led the way for the Miners with a game-high 24 points, 20 of which came in the game’s second half. Washington was followed in double figures by Amare Kennedy with 14 points, Collin Lowry with 13 points, and Bryce Snyder with 11 points. Additionally, Peyton Miller and Uma Pua’auli contributed five points each in the victory.

For Frankfort, Bryson Lane and Tyson Spencer teamed to score 12 points apiece as the Falcons’ leading scorers. Additionally, Peyton Slider contributed six points, with Cameron Layton and Luke Robinette adding five and four points respectively.

In terms of closeness, it was a manageable game up until halftime for the Falcons. Mountain Ridge gained a 24-13 first period advantage, but only edged Frankfort 13-11 in the second period to take a 37-24 heading into the locker rooms in the break.

After the break, however, the Miners’ dominated, outscoring Frankfort 39-22 to ultimately earn the 76-46. Directly after intermission, Mountain Ridge went on an 18-0 run to pull away and put the game out of reach.

Mountain Ridge coach Dave Hobel credited Nathaniel Washington for his spirited play and leadership as the captain of the squad. Washington not only led the way in scoring but in disrupting Frankfort with his defense.

Frankfort coach Scott Slider credited the overall athleticism of Mountain Ridge as the key difference maker in the game.

Frankfort (0-1) will next travel to Sunrise Summit to take on Hampshire on Friday with the varsity game slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge (1-0) will next host Fort Hill on Friday night with varsity tip off slated for 7:00 p.m.

Prior to the varsity action on Tuesday, Frankfort and Mountain Ridge squared up in junior varsity action with the Miners earning a slim, 40-38 victory. The leading scorer for the junior Miners was Kaleb York with 12 points, while Will Patterson and Andrew Ketterman knocked in seven points apiece. Frankfort’s junior Falcons were led by David Holsinger’s game-high 14 points, with 11 being added by Josh Smalls.

Prior to the junior varsity action on Tuesday, the freshmen squads met with Frankfort taking the victory by 20 points, 49-29. Lane Lease led Frankfort with a game-high 21 point performance.