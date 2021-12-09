Despite class difference, Frankfort girls get another win against Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG - When West Virginia moved to a four-class system for basketball a season ago, Martinsburg and Frankfort became separated by two classes, as the Bulldogs entered the AAAA classification, and Frankfort stayed in AA. Despite the disparity, Frankfort beat them last year and beat them again this year.

The Lady Falcons topped Martinsburg 62-58 last season in Short Gap. On Tuesday, Frankfort traveled to Martinsburg and enjoyed similar results, besting the home team 55-51.

It was head coach Steve Willison’s inaugural win in his inaugural game in charge.

Leading the charge for the Lady Falcons was the trio of Halley Smith, Larae Grove, and Marie Perdew, each scoring in double figures in the victory.

Smith led the way with a game-high 28 points, scoring nine points in the first half, and 19 in the second half, 13 of which came down the stretch in the fourth period. Smith’s 28 points came off eight field goals, nine free throws, and one three-pointer. In addition, Smith added six rebounds, two steals, and two blocked shots.

Grove was next in scoring for the Falcons with 14 points. Her points were perfectly divided, seven in the first half and seven in the second half. Grove’s points came from four field goals and two three-pointers. In addition, Grove added four rebounds and one assist.

Next were Perdew’s 10 points, all of which came in the first half, and eight of those in the first period. Perdew hit two three-pointers and two field goals in amassing her 10 points. In addition, Perdew added three rebounds and two steals.

Closing out the scoring for Frankfort was Arin Lease with two points and Veronica VanMeter one point. Lease also contributed greatly with nine rebounds and two blocked shots. VanMeter added one rebound. Grace Scott added four rebounds, Emily Smith two rebounds, and Mackenzie Long one. Smith added two steals and Scott one.

In the loss, Martinsburg was led by Olivia Mayer with a team-high 24 points. 18 of Mayer’s points came from six three-pointers. Second in scoring for the Bulldogs was Keydance Bailey with 10 points, followed by Aania Gedeon with six points.

Frankfort’s points were equally distributed between the first and second half. In the first half, the Lady Falcons scored 27 points. In the second half, Frankfort tallied 28 points. Entering the fourth period clinging to a one-point lead, Frankfort outpaced Martinsburg 15-12 in the final frame to earn the 55-51 victory.

13 of Frankfort’s fourth period points came from Halley Smith.

Frankfort (1-0) will next host Berkeley Springs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.