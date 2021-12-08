Keyser and Frankfort place nine on All-State football list

Tyler Jackson

Football players from Keyser and Frankfort were well represented on the class AA All-State list, with five members of the Black and Gold and four members of the Columbia Blue and Silver being named.

From Keyser, leading the way, being named to the first team as a defensive lineman is Gabe Ryan. Next is Seth Earnest who was named second team as a punter. In addition, Sammy Bradfield, Benny Oates, and Caden Youngblood were named honorable mention.

From Frankfort, leading the way, being named to the first team as defensive back is Luke Robinette. Next is Peyton Clark was named second team as a running back. In addition, Chase Snyder and Parker VanMeter were named honorable mention.

When John H. Lilly took the Independence job four years ago, he promised his current group of upperclassmen that if they worked hard and stuck with him he'd take them to Wheeling.

He made good on that promise, guiding the Patriots to three playoff wins last month and with it, a spot in the Class AA championship game.

That hard work was also recognized by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association which named seven Patriots to the all-state first team.

"I think the biggest thing that stands out is consistency and how hard they worked in the offseason," Lilly said. "It's very rewarding for a coach to be able to tell the kids that if they work hard that they can be rewarded and it actually happen. I think that's the biggest thing. Now we can grow on it and the younger kids now see that if they work that hard, they can do that too. I think the most I've ever had on a team is three so that's pretty unbelievable."

Leading the way is Indy's top weapon on offense, running back Atticus Goodson who closed out his career with first-team captain honors on the offensive side of the ball. Playing only three years, the senior running back accumulated over 5,000 career rushing yards, finishing the season with 1,896 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground with 772 of those yards coming in the playoffs. It's the second first-team selection for Goodson who was the second-team captain his sophomore year.

"He's probably the best recruiting job in my career," Lilly said. "He didn't play his freshman year because I don't think his mom wanted him to play and he kind of didn't want to play. We talked him into playing and honestly he almost didn't start his first game. We didn't know what he could do. We knew he was a great athlete but to watch him grow each year, it was really fun. Talking him and his mom into playing football was probably my best recruiting job."

Joining Goodson on the first team are teammates Logan Isom (offensive line), Judah Price (offensive utility), Brady Grimmett (defensive line), Jordan Harvey (linebacker), younger brother Cyrus Goodson (defensive back) and Trey Bowers (defensive utility).

Isom was a standout on a line that helped Independence lead the state in scoring (50.7 ppg) while Price accumulated over 800 yards rushing, 200 yards receiving and returned two punts for scores.

Grimmett, Harvey (52.5 tackles in the regular season), Cyrus Goodson (four interceptions) and Bowers (seven interceptions) round out a Patriot defense that was second in Class AA in points allowed (12.6) yielding no more than 21 in any game.

Earning captain status on the defensive side of the ball is Herbert Hoover defensive back Devin Hatfield. The senior defender was hawk in the secondary, intercepting nine passes and returning five for touchdowns. He also returned four punts for scores and a kickoff for a touchdown for the Huskies who were undefeated in the regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

On offense Bluefield's Jacorian Green and North Marion's Tariq Miller occupy the wide receiver spots.

Green caught 35 passes for 625 yards and seven touchdowns as the Beavers made an improbable run to the state semis as the No. 14 seed. Miller, another blazing deep threat, caught 42 passes for 745 yards and nine touchdowns, picking up 188 yards and three more scores on the ground.

Joining Isom on the offensive line are Eric Smith of two-time defending state champion Fairmont Senior, Roane County's Toby Copen, Poca's Gabe Keech and Sissonville's Seth Patton. Joining Goodson at running back are Amir Hairston (Bluefield), Jeremiah King (Robert C. Byrd) and Gavin Jeffers (Point Pleasant).

Hairston ran for over 1,100 yards, picking up at least 100 in each of the Beavers' three playoff games while King capped a career that saw him rush for over 6,000 yards with 1,960 yards and 22 touchdowns this past season. The first-team QB is Berkeley Springs' Gavin Barkley. He threw for 2,702 yards and 36 scores, rushing for six more touchdowns.

Rounding out the first team is Hoover kicker Levi Paxton and Poca utility man Toby Payne. Payne was primarily a receiver with 972 yards through the air, but saw time in the backfield, picking up 413 yards rushing.

Joining Grimmett on the defense line are Isaiah Chapman (Herbert Hoover), Gabe Ryan (Keyser) and Jacob Morton (Clay County).

Morton was a wrecker for Clay, recording 40 tackles for a loss.

Ryker Brown (Bluefield), Bryson Pinardo (Shady Spring) and Evan Warne (Robert C. Byrd) join Harvey as the first-team linebackers.

Pinardo recorded 191 tackles and Brown had 55 to go along with three interceptions.

Joining Goodson and Hatfield in the secondary is Frankfort's Luke Robinette.

Rounding out the defense in the utility spots are Will Sarsfield (East Fairmont) and Kolton Goldie (Logan).

Goldie had 87 tackles and forced and recovered two fumbles.

The final member of the first team is Liberty (Raleigh) punter/utility man Logan Dodrill who averaged 36.2 yards per punt, recorded 16 tackles and ran for over 1,200 yards on offense.

The second team captains are Roane County's Briar Begler (offense) and Fairmont Senior's Dylan Ours (defense).

The Class AA All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

First Team

Offense

WR – Jacorian Green, Bluefield; SR

WR – Tariq Miller, North Marion; SR

OL – Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior; SR

OL – Toby Copen, Roane County; SR

OL – Logan Isom, Independence; JR

OL – Gabe Keech, Poca; SR

OL – Seth Patton, Sissonville; SR

RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence; SR (Captain)

RB – Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd; SR

RB – Amir Hairston, Bluefield, SO

RB – Gavin Jeffers, Point Pleasant; JR

QB – Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; SR

K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover; JR

U – Toby Payne, Poca; SR

U – Judah Price, Independence; JR

Defense

DL – Brady Grimmett, Independence, JR

DL – Isaiah Chapman, Herbert Hoover, JR

DL – Gabe Ryan, Keyser; SR

DL – Jacob Morton, Clay County; JR

LB – Ryker Brown, Bluefield; SR

LB – Jordan Harvey, Independence, JR

LB – Bryson Pinardo, Shady Spring; SR

LB – Evan Warne, Robert C. Byrd, SR

DB – Cyrus Goodson, Independence; JR

DB – Luke Robinette, Frankfort; JR

DB – Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; SR (Captain)

U – Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont; SR

U – Trey Bowers, Independence; SO

U – Kolton Goldie, Logan; SR

P/U – Logan Dodrill, Liberty; SR

Second Team

Offense

WR – Shawn Lord, Berkley Springs, SR

WR – Dylan Blake, PikeView; SR

OL – Cody Nantz, Scott; SR

OL – Roman Milam, Nicholas County; SR

OL – Jaxon Cunningham, Winfield: JR

OL – Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd, JR

OL – Kobi O’Dell, Lincoln, JR

RB – Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County; JR

RB – Germaine Lewis, Fairmont Senior; JR

RB – Peyton Clark, Frankfort; SR

RB - Briar Begler, Roane County, SR (Captain)

QB – Logan Phalin, Independence; SR

K – Mor Ilderton, Winfield; SR

U – Evan Roach, Point Pleasant; JR

U – Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; FR

Defense

DL – Trace Wagner, RCB; SR

DL – Charlie Price, Wyoming East; SR

DL – Koby Toothman, Fairmont Senior; SR

DL – AJ Dunbar, Poca; JR

LB – Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; SO (Captain)

LB – Tyler Curry, North Marion; JR

LB – Jaxson Damron, Wayne; SO

LB – Andrew Young, Poca; JR

DB – Chance Johnson, Bluefield; SR

DB – Kaden Delaney, Grafton; SR

DB – Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior; SR

U – Nathan Harper, Herbert Hoover; SR

U -Chris Mickey, Liberty (Raleigh); SR

U -Levi Moore, Lincoln; JR

P – Seth Earnest, Keyser; SR

Honorable Mention

Caleb Allawat, Nitro; Gaven Allison, Herbert Hoover; Jaylen Bartley, Herbert Hoover; Caleb Bias, Herbert Hoover; Josh Blake, Oak Glen; Sammy Bradfield, Keyser; Levi Burdette, Clay County; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Bray Boggs, Winfield; Noah Casto, Clay County; Michael Cheek, Independence; Jaxon Cogar, Westside; Dylan Conley, Oak Glen; Brayden Connolly, Point Pleasant; Blake Cook, Wyoming East; Brody Dalton, Chapmanville; Skyler Delk, Roane County; Kohl Farmer, Chapmanville; Ryan Elkins, Herbert Hoover; DJ Fuller, Bluefield; Dylan Glasscock, Mingo Central; Shadraq Greathouse, Roane County; Matt Greenlief, Oak Glen; Jeff Girod, Nicholas County; Shawn Hale, Bluefield; Brody Hall, North Marion; Chris Harmon, PikeView; Jordan Hayes; Wes Hill, Nicholas County; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; RJ Jones, Chapmanville; Norman Kennedy, Mingo Central; Carson Kirk, Logan; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Corey Lyons, Weir; Cooper Martin, Scott, SR; T.D. May, Poca; Braxton McKinney,

Independence; Logan Musgrave, North Marion; Kayson Nealy, Fairmont Senior; Benny Oates, Keyser; Colton Paxton, Roane County; Carter Perry, Winfield; Bryson Phipps, Nicholas County; Colby Price, Point Pleasant; Eli Pridemore, Chapmanville; Brayden Rash, Herbert Hoover; Caleb Richmond, Shady Spring; Ty’Mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Gene Sams, Clay County; James Sellards, Shady Spring; Jacob Showalter, Shady Spring; Cody Schultz, Point Pleasant; Aiden Slack; Chase Snyder, Frankfort; Landon Stone, Scott; Bryson Tate, Winfield; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Josh Towe, Point Pleasant; BJ Williams, Clay County; Jacob Wiseman, Sissonville; Alan Withrow, Poca; Malakai Woodward-Jones, Poca; Jordan Wolfe, Poca; Landon Wolfe, Wayne; Ellie Wood, Point Pleasant; Kobe Vanhoose, Wayne; Parker VanMeter, Frankfort; Caleb Whittaker, Shady Spring; Caden Youngblood, Keyser.