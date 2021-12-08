Keyser sinks Hampshire 42-38

KEYSER - Hampshire doubled up Keyser 12-6 in the first period. Hampshire edged Keyser 8-6 in the second period to take a 20-12 lead into halftime. Then it was Keyser’s turn. A 13-11 Tornado edge cut the Hampshire lead to six points, 31-25, entering the fourth. Keyser then exploded for 17 points in the final frame, held Hampshire to 13, and won by a final tally of 42-38.

It was simple. Hampshire won the first half, and Keyser won the second half, but by a more sizeable margin. The classic ‘tale of two halves.”

The win for Keyser was important for a few different reasons.

First, it avenges three losses to Hampshire suffered last season by 30, 17, and 21 point margins respectively.

Second, it’s a season opening win and one against a neighbor and rival, a great start to the season.

Third, for the second year, Keyser and Hampshire are sectional opponents competing against one another in the class AAA basketball classification. Though early, very early, the win give Keyser a leg up on Hampshire in terms of eventual playoff seeding.

“I talked to Coach Alkire when we came in and we knew it would be a battle. He knew we were improved, and we knew that he had lost a few players but that he was still a great coach, and we figured it would be a toss-up, and we both were right,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines said after the win.

“We told them that Hampshire beat us bad last year in every single game. Since I’ve been coaching, I’ve always preached redemption. Then there’s the fact that we are now sectional opponents, so that gave this sort of a playoff atmosphere, and hopefully, down the stretch, that will mean something,” Haines explained.

Keyser definitely started slow but finished strong.

“We always seem to start out slow but we always try to finish. That’s what we teach them, and that’s how they’re raised. I’ve got to give it to Hunter VanPelt, after he hit that shot, usually we would call a timeout there with a tie game, but I told him, it was his team, and he did the right thing and took it to the hoop, so props to him,” Haines stated.

What keyed the turnaround in the second half, coaching, the play on the court, or a little bit of both.

According to Haines, “I’m getting old as a coach and I am trying to relax a little bit, but once it comes to game time I can’t. I was disgusted, honestly, with the first half. I did light em’ up and give them a motivated speech in the third quarter, but it’ about the kids. They wanted it, and Coach Alkire’s kids wanted it too, but we got the victory. Props to the kids who came in there and gritted it out.”

Offensive production improved dramatically for Keyser, going from 12 points in the first half to scoring 30 points in the second half.

Keyser was led in double figures by Noah Broadwater with 17 points and Hunter VanPelt with 12 points. Jack Stanislawczyk added five points, Braydon Keller three points, Sammy Bradfield and Seth Healy two points each, and Drew Matlick one point.

Hampshire was led in double figures by Jensen Fields with 15 points and Easton Shanholtz with 11 points. Mason Hott added five points, Ashton Haslacker four points, Zack Hill with two points, and Jordan Gray with one point.

Keyser was also victorious in the junior varsity contest by a final tally of 46-25.

Leading the way for the junior Tornado were Patrick Liller with 12 points, Edan Parks with nine points, and Jace Courier with seven points. Anthony Mele added five points, Drew Matlick four points, and Chase Davis three points. Dalton Middleton, Josh Shoemaker, and Tyler Lannon added two points each.

With the varsity victory, Keyser starts out 1-0 for the season in advance of junior varsity and varsity matchups at Pendleton beginning at 6:15 pm and 7:30 pm on Thursday, December 9.

According to Haines, “Never in my coaching tenure of 17 years here did I see the attitude from the bench, they’re all into it, we’re singing the fight song. If that continues to happen, Keyser will be just fine”