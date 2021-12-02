Five Mineral Countians named All-State in Volleyball

MINERAL COUNTY - After a productive volleyball season that saw Frankfort advance to the state tournament in Charleston, and Keyser advance out of sectionals and into the regional round, five Mineral Countians have been named West Virginia class AA All-State.

For Frankfort, Jaci Smith led the way, being named second team All-State, followed by Payton Mandell, All-State Special Honorable Mention, and Arin Lease, All-State Honorable Mention.

For Keyser, both Kaelyn Kesner and Kaitlin Heavener were named All-State Special Honorable Mention.

The post-season accolades were a nice conclusion to what were fantastic seasons for all five.