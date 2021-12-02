Keyser's 'starting five' helps take Bishop Walsh down

KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado and Bishop Walsh Lady Spartans kicked off the area’s basketball season Wednesday night in Keyser, getting a jump on everyone else by about one week.

It was a hot and fast start for Keyser as the Black and Gold’s experience and depth proved too much for Bishop Walsh in a 67-22 rout.

Keyser raced out to a 23-2 advantage at the end of the first period. Bishop Walsh had their most productive period in the second frame, scoring 12 points. Keyser, however, added 19 of their own to take a 42-14 lead into halftime.

A 15-3 Keyser advantage in the third period, and 10-5 advantage in the final stanza led to the decisive 67-22 home victory.

Keyser’s starting five of Rebekah Biser, Maddy Broadwater, Summer Reid, Alexa Shoemaker and Aly Smith, displayed what experience and chemistry can do. This starting group enters the season already with vast varsity experience.

“We have 11 juniors and seniors on the team. That make my job a lot easier. They know what we need to accomplish out here. They know what we want to do on offense, and defensively, they know our cues, they know everything right now, which is good. So, we’re way ahead of the game, further than we’ve been in the past few years. A lot of them started as tenth graders,” a satisfied Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated after the contest.

Also impressive for Keyser, once the starting five came out, the next group to take the court in rotation, displayed talent and an impressive skillset of their own.

For Blowe, it’s not just talent and experience but depth that will serve his team well this season, “I don’t think there is a team in our area that is as deep as us. That doesn’t mean we’re the best overall, but I don’t think there is a local team as deep as us. We have a lot of talent, a lot of good players that do different things.”

According to Blowe, “We’ve got some speed, we’ve got some shooters, some ball handlers. It’s a great mix. It’s good to see a win tonight, it’s always good to start the season off with a win. It gives us some confidence moving into next week.

In combining for 67 total points, the Black and Gold spread the wealth across 10 separate scorers. Summer Reid led the way with a team-high 13 points, with three three-point shots and two field goals on the night. Aly Smith and Sydney Taylor tied for second in scoring with nine points apiece.

In addition, Rebekah Biser and Janiah Layton added eight points each, Averi Everline seven points, Maddy Broadwater six points, and Alexa Shoemaker three points. Brooke Keller and Maddie Harvey rounded out Keyser’s scoring with two points each.

Balance, ball sharing, and open looks for the trademark of Keyser’s victory.

“I loved the way we shared the ball tonight. It’s been a couple years since I’ve seen a team pass the ball like that, no matter who you play. We passed the ball really well inside-out, we skipped the ball, had open shots. Last year, really the last few years, we weren’t getting open looks like that. We would move the ball well, but not get open looks like that,” Blowe explained.

In the loss, Bishop Walsh was led by Autumn Hoppert with a game-high 14 points, followed by Grace Elliott with four points. Bailee Greise and Kate Kutcher closed out the Spartan scoring with two points apiece.

Prior to the varsity action, Keyser and Hampshire squared off in a junior varsity contest. Playing in what may be their one and only junior varsity game of the season, Hampshire defeated the junior Tornado 40-13.

The Hampshire JV’s were led by Kierstan King and Colleen Hott in double figures with 14 and 11 points respectively. Alivia Baxter tallied seven points, and Dani Knight and Natalie Sions four points apiece.

The Keyser JV’s were led by Abby DelSignore and Kiara Kesner with three points each, followed by Autumn Kerchner and CiCi Clark with two points apiece. Amaya Bartlett, Paradise Vaughn, and Makayla Gillaspie each scored one point.

The Keyser varsity (1-0) will next travel to Hedgesville on Wednesday, Dec. 8.