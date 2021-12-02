Frankfort named PVC Football Team Champion

KEYSER - After successful football seasons that saw Frankfort advance to the quarterfinal playoff round, and Keyser finish with a 5-5 record overall, Mineral County’s student athletes were awarded with a total of 15 slots on the All-PVC Division 1 team.

In addition, Frankfort was named the PVC Team Champion.

Keyser led the way with eight separate players occupying a total of nine slots. Frankfort was next with five separate players taking a total of six slots.

For Keyser, Sammy Bradfield and Hunter VanPelt were named All-PVC at running back, while Gabe Ryan and Samuel Hamric garnered offensive line honors. Ryan also earned recognition for his defensive line play, joining teammate Luke Anderson. Benny Oates and Chase Evans were named All-PVC at linebacker, and Seth Earnest as the kicker.

For Frankfort, Peyton Clark was named All-PVC at running back, along with Tyrique Powell at tight end, and Chase Snyder on the offensive line. Snyder also earned honors on the defensive line, along with Parker Vanmeter at linebacker and Luke Robinette as a defensive back.

Moorefield qualified for seven slots on the All-PVC team, Berkeley Springs six slots, and Hampshire five slots. Berkeley Springs coach Terry Rea was named the PVC Division 1 Coach of the Year.