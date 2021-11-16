Jordan Graham is new PSC esports coach

Ethan Patrick

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College has named Jordan Graham as its new esports coach.

Graham enters PSC with a high level of competitive esports experience, specifically in the game of Rocket League, and is the president/founder of the Ohio University Rocket League, which currently has approximately 150 members.

"Jordan brings an enthusiasm and energy that will be a great addition to our entire campus. We are anxious to see where he will take the program after the impressive inaugural years in which a strong foundation was laid. The entire West Virginia University system has embraced esports with competitive programs offered on all three campuses," PSC athletic director Amanda Larkin said.

Larkin went on to add detail about the future of the esports program calling it a "multi-prong approach" with the vision of having one prong representing the competitive esports team on Potomac State's campus, a second prong representing a recreational component and a third prong of bridging into the community to reach the Mineral County youth through esports.

When asked about his hire at Potomac State College, Graham stated, "I am very excited to begin at Potomac State as the head esports coach! I believe I can help create an atmosphere of competition and recreation that will create a positive and fun environment for the esports program. I want to bring opportunities to students and the community to be involved in the esports world. I am looking forward to being on campus and meeting students, faculty and the community."

Graham's success in the competitive environment of esports coupled with his experience of developing recreational esports leagues makes him the ideal fit for the future of the "multi-prong" vision of Potomac State's esports program.