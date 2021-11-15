Solid Season: Keyser, Frankfort bring volleyball to a close

Frankfort and Keyser had competitive volleyball seasons, particularly against one another. Keyser took the first match between the two in Keyser. Frankfort took the second match between the two in Short Gap. In the rubber match, the sectional final held at Keyser, Frankfort was victorious.

After that sectional matchup, both squads advanced to the regional tournament held at Oak Glen. Frankfort defeated Weir that day to earn a trip to the state tournament. Keyser, unfortunately, lost to host Oak Glen and saw their season end. This past Friday, Frankfort fell to the defending state champions Shady Spring in the first round of the state tournament, ending their season as well.

In that matchup in Charleston, Shady Spring, the number one seed, defeated Frankfort, the number eight seed, three sets to zero. Shady won set one 25-8, set two 25-4, and the third and final set 25-12. Shady Spring had also defeated Frankfort two to zero in a regular season matchup earlier. Shady would go on to defeat Oak Glen in the semi-final match but fell to Philip Barbour in the state championship battle.

For the Lady Falcons, any season that ends with a trip to the state tournament is a success. It was Frankfort’s first trip to Charleston since 2017.

As for Keyser, the Lady Tornado did indeed fall to Oak Glen in the regional matchup. Oak Glen would ultimately advance to the state tournament for the third year in a row, but fell to Shady Spring in the semi-final match. Oak Glen defeated Keyser at regionals by a tally of three games to zero, winning set one 25-20, set two 25-12, and set three 25-10.

It was a successful season for Keyser overall, despite the Lady Tornado not reaching their ultimate goal of qualifying for states. Keyser had its first winning season in a number of years, had senior setter Kaelyn Kesner set a record of over 1,000 assists, hosted the sectional finals, and advances to regionals.

All in all, for both Mineral County squads, it was a very solid season.