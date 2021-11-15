Jingle Run to benefit Frankfort XC

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP - Frankfort High School’s cross country teams will sponsor their 17th annual Jingle 5K run and kid’s mile on Saturday Dec. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. at Fort Ashby Primary School.

Registration is from 7:30-8:40 a.m.

The race will start at Fort Ashby Primary School and go on Dan’s Run Road. A kid’s mile will immediately follow the 5K.

Pre-registration is $15 and the early registration deadline is Nov. 25. The race day entry fee is $20.

T-shirts are available to all pre-registered participants while supplies last.

Awards will be given to the top three runners in each age group and ribbons given to all children 10 and under.

For more information and registration form, you can go to: qcstriders.com or

runsignup.com/Race/WV/FortAshby/Frankfort5KJingleRun or

pick up a registration form at Frankfort High School. For questions you may also contact coach Juan Phillips at jcphillips@k12.wv.us or call Frankfort High School at 304-726-4767.

All proceeds go to help support the Frankfort cross country program.