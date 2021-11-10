Earnest, Smith earn All-State soccer honors

If you’re a fan of all things Keyser Golden Tornado, or Frankfort Falcons, or simply Mineral County sports teams in general for that matter, you’re familiar with two names - Seth Earnest and Halley Smith.

Today, you’ll have another reason to be familiar with these names, as both have earned Honorable Mention All-State honors through the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Pick up a paper, read a box score. You’ll find Seth Earnest for Keyser and Halley Smith for Frankfort all over the place.

In the fall, Earnest can be found pulling double-duty as a starter for both the soccer and football squads. In soccer, Earnest is busy scoring goals. In football, he is busy handling the kicking duties. In the winter, Earnest plays on the Golden Tornado basketball squad. In the spring, Earnest runs track for the Black and Gold. He excels in all his endeavors.

In the fall, Smith can be found on the soccer pitch leading the Lady Falcons with her athletic abilities and toughness. In the winter, Smith is busy helping lead a Lady Falcons basketball squad all the way to the state tournament in Charleston. In the spring, Smith excels as a track athlete, again, using her athletic talents and leadership qualities to excel in athletic endeavors for the Columbia Blue and Silver.

In addition to their athletic prowess, both Earnest and Smith are excellent students.

In addition to Earnest and Smith earning All-State honors in soccer, the following from Keyser and Frankfort were named to the All-Region soccer team:

Keyser- Seth Earnest (First team); Alec Stanislawczyk (Second team); Matthew Junkins (Second team); Edan Parks (Honorable mention).

Frankfort- Halley Smith (First team); Kendall Kelly (Second team); Marie Perdew (Second team); Erin Clark (Second team).