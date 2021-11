Mineral Daily News-Tribune

WESTERNPORT - The Tri-Towns Basketball League will hold its first sign-up on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at the Westernport Fire Hall.

The league is open to boys and girls from K through eighth grades in the Westmar and Keyser school districts.

Cost is $35 for one child and $10 for each additional sibling. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to call Greg Harvey at 304-790-4469