Potomac State women, men earn all-region honors

Special to the News Tribune

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - Two Potomac State women recently earned all-region cross country honors at the NJCAA Region 20 meet at Westmoreland Community College.

Cortney Butts, former Keyser High harrier, ran a time of 23:26, good for second place in DII in the region. Her coach Mark Sprouse said, “Cortney went out fast and never let up; she had a disappointing race in the final regular meet of the season, so she was determined to give it her all. Cortney had a personal best at the 5K distance.”

Running to capture third place in DII, Deidra Haines, who was a high school standout at Hampshire High School, came in after Butts with a time of 25:18.

“Haines ran a consistent race and never wavered in her stride,” Coach Sprouse commented. “I don’t think Deidra was as happy with her race as I was, but the course was soggy and wet, which lowers times. In this race it was placement that mattered. If she gets good course conditions, I look for her to improve at the nationals.

The Potomac State men’s team finished in second place of eligible teams in DII for Region 20. Coltyn Kile finished sixth in DII and was one place shy of all-region honors. Kile’s time in the 8K race was 33:00.

Next for the Catamounts was Evan Jenks with a time of 33:50, followed by Austin Ramsay with 34:18, Roland Moylan with 35:20, and Darius Redman with 37:26.

Both the PSC men and women’s teams will compete in the NJCAA DII National Championship Game Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pole Green Park outside of Richmond, Virginia. The men will run at 11:15 a.m., and the ladies will start at 12:45 p.m.