Keyser, Frankfort head into volleyball sectionals Monday

Now that regular season play has concluded, all volleyball thoughts turn to the sectional playoffs, where Keyser, Frankfort, Berkeley Springs and Grafton will all be competing for a chance to advance to the regional round.

It was an interesting season with respect to volleyball in the section, with the four teams somewhat beating up on each other depending on the week. Seeding did in fact come down to the very last match, which happened to be a road trip for Keyser to Grafton. Grafton defeated Keyser in that match.

As a result, the smoke has cleared, the dust has settled, and wins, losses and even tiebreaker-type scenarios have been tabulated and assessed. After said assessment, the four teams have been ranked accordingly for playoff purposes.

Grafton has earned the number one seed. Berkeley Springs has earned the number two seed. Keyser has earned the number three seed. Frankfort has earned the number four seed.

First round sectional playoff action has been slated as follows. Grafton (1) will host Frankfort (4) on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. Berkeley Springs (2) will host Keyser (3) on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.