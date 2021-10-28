West Virginia state cross country meet projections

The West Virginia all-things running website www.runwv.com as issued projections for the West Virginia state cross country meet to be held this Saturday at Cabell Midland High School. Participating in the event will be both the boys’ and girl’s squads from Frankfort, and Trenton Denne individually from Keyser.

These are projections. While based primarily on raw numbers, there is a bit of subjectivity involved. It is also extremely important to note that a projection is just that, a projection, the races still have to be run, Anyone can overperform and exceed expectations with the race of their life. Any by contrast, anyone can underperform with an uncharacteristically poor performance.

Nonetheless, the projections do provide some general information and helpful hints as to what to look for on race day.

In projecting the event, RunWV states the following, “These picks are based on rankings, head-to-head performance, performance against common opponents, and, of course, gut feeling. The predictions are subject to change through Friday morning, as I plan to continue to look at things through that point. Please, use the picks as motivation for a great State Meet.”

In the girls’ class AA race, Winfield, Wayne, and Fairmont Senior are picked to finish one-two-three with 75, 103, and 104 points respectively. Frankfort is projected to finish fourth with a score of 126, five points ahead of East Fairmont who is projected fifth with 131 points.

Individually, Frankfort’s Addison Lease is projected to finish in sixth place overall behind Rachel Withrow of Winfield (1), Lydia Falkenstein of Fairmont Senior (2) Emily Williamson of Wayne (3), Jalynn Browning of Scott (4), and Nicole Donato of Nitro (5).

In the boys’ class AA race, Winfield is projected to finish first with a score of 50. Frankfort is projected to finish second as a team with a score of 69, followed by East Fairmont in third (103), Oak Glen in fourth (109), and Shady Spring in fifth (124).

Individually, Frankfort’s Garrett Ferguson is projected to finish in third place overall behind Matthew Scheneberg (1) and Brayden Marshall (2), both of Winfield. Jacob Dowdy of Shady Spring is projected fourth, and Charlie Smoak of Elkins fifth.

In addition, Frankfort also has Kent Niland projected to finish sixth, Peyton Slider projected to finish ninth, and Landyn Sell 25th. Keyser’s Trenton Denne is projected to finish 19th.